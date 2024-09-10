Kenya studying Korean tech for housing

Charles Hinga, Principal Secretary of Kenya's State Department for Housing and Urban Development speaks in an interview with The The Korea Herald at Westin Josun Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Saturday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Kenya is studying South Korea's advanced technology to improve housing infrastructure and address the African country's housing challenges.

“Our goal is to build 200,000 housing units annually, and we’ve already started over 100,000 units since July 2023,” Charles Hinga, principal secretary of Kenya's State Department for Housing and Urban Development, said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Saturday.

Kenya plans to use Korean technology, such as aluminum formwork, to support these projects. Kenya’s housing program is funded through various sources, including a 2023 housing levy, collecting $60 million monthly.

"Our target is to get close to about $75 million a month,” he said.

“We have the money; we pay them,” he highlighted, encouraging builders from Korea to come to Kenya to help construct affordable houses or design housing technologies.

He said that a major Korean construction company is already operating in Kenya and noted that Kenyan developers are purchasing high-quality aluminum formwork from Korea, emphasizing the demand for quality construction materials in the country's housing sector.

The secretary was in Korea to attend the World Smart City Expo held from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5.

He discussed a study on smart cities and his interactions with South Korean counterparts, finding their advanced smart systems impressive.

Hinga admired South Korea's ability to provide decent housing for a large population on a smaller landmass and reflected on Kenya's reduced public housing investment since the late 1980s due to structural adjustments by the World Bank and IMF, which adversely affected the population.