India's Rajasthan government woos Korean investors

Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma speaks at a roadshow of the Rising Rajasthan investors’ meet at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Monday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

The Indian state of Rajasthan sought to encourage Korean companies at the Rising Rajasthan Roadshow event in Seoul on Monday.

The roadshow comes in the lead-up the Rajasthan's government's Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, to be held from Dec. 9-11 in Jaipur, the capital city of the state.

Led by Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the roadshow delegation highlighted the state's opportunities in renewable energy and automotive manufacturing, electronics and mobile component manufacturing, petrochemicals, agro-processing and tourism.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister introduced Rajasthan's pro-business environment, economic initiatives, industrial policy, export promotion policy, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises policy, the "one district, one product" policy and the state's Investment Promotion Scheme incentives for foreign investors.

“A new chapter will be written in our historic partnership with South Korean entrepreneurs,” said Sharma.

The chief minister is confident that the participation of South Korean businesses will help Rajasthan achieve its goal of becoming a $350 billion economy in the next five years.

He urged Korean investors to utilize the state's "single window system” that allows Korean companies to apply online through the Raj Investment Portal, easing the process of setting up operations.