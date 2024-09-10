[Pressure points] Workplace communication: To emoji or not to emoji?

In today's digital landscape, emojis contribute a great deal to communication, but how well do they translate to the corporate world?

For some, these symbols are efficient tools for communicating in the workplace, while for others, they seem unprofessional.

Over 60 percent of workers in South Korea use emojis at work, according to a recent survey conducted by tutoring platform Preply. While about 90 percent of those emoji users exchanged them with peers at work, use with senior colleagues was far less common, with only 30.6 percent of senior managers and 24 percent of CEOs receiving emojis.

A user on Blind, an anonymous online platform for verified employees, asked if emojis were suitable for communicating with senior colleagues. One commenter responded, “Don’t do it, especially heart emojis.”

Visual aids

Among emoji users surveyed, most found the visual cues of emojis conducive to conveying emotions, thereby enriching text-based communication.

In workplace scenarios where plain text could be misinterpreted, visual representation through emojis helps minimize misunderstandings and avoid potential conflicts.

As Instagram user itstaehyunie commented in response to The Korea Herald's survey on this topic on Instagram Stories, emojis help to express "emotion and tone" in "otherwise monotone text.”

Emojis are commonly used as a social lubricant, with 33 percent of surveyed emoji users employing them to approach colleagues in a friendly manner and 26 percent using them to foster closer relationships.

Choi Chang-hyun, a Seoul-based office worker in his late 20s, believes that using cute icons in communication helps create a more approachable and collaborative atmosphere.

"Emojis, when used appropriately, help form a positive working environment, as good workplace relationships lead to better communication and cooperation," he said.

Instagram user nadiarausa opined, “Emojis help me understand the other party(s) involved and communicate better.”

One area where the use of emojis is becoming commonplace is in responses, often in a group chatroom. Replying with an emoji or adding a reaction to a message are convenient ways to acknowledge messages, eliminating the need for a full reply.

However, responding via emoji seems to carry the risk of the sender being seen as insincere or rude, especially when the original message is from an older person who prefers receiving a proper, worded response from their subordinates.

Instagram user borislianto pointed out that whether we like it or not, emojis will be part of workplace communication in the future: “When the Gen Z is on the rise, emoji usage will be huge in coming days.”