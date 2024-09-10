27 years later, reformed boy thief leaves "I'm sorry" note at temple

A Buddhist monk's tolerance toward a boy who stole from a temple led the boy to become a better person, a man who had stolen from a temple's offering box 27 years ago wrote in a letter of gratitude he sent to the temple recently.

Tongdosa Temple of the Jogye Order has revealed that its monks recently found a letter with 2 million won ($1,490) inside the temple's offering box. The letter writer identified himself as having stolen money from the temple 27 years earlier, but has since corrected his own behavior thanks to the unspoken teachings of a monk who caught him in the act back then.

"Twenty-seven years ago, I stole the offering box from this temple, which held about 30,000 won. A few days later, I came back to steal more money. One monk put his hand on my shoulder, closed his eyes, and shook his head without saying a word," he wrote, saying no actions were taken against him for stealing.

"Since that day, I have never been tempted by another person's belongings. I've been working hard and led a good life," he went on, saying the monk's actions helped him become a better person. "I'm expecting a child, and I wanted to be a good and proud father to the baby. I want to thank the monk sincerely, and again I am very sorry."

It was later revealed that Ven. Hyeonmun was the monk whose actions had influenced the boy nearly three decades later. He had served as the chief of the temple, and now manages the temple's assets.

Temple officials said the monk remembers the incident, and cherishes the letter sent by him. "(Ven. Hyeonmun) sends his regards and hopes that he (the letter writer) will be a great father,” they said.

"I put my hand on the boy's shoulder when I saw what he did. I think our encounter acted as a milestone for him to have insight into himself. I believe his child will be born amid blessings," the monk was quoted as saying.