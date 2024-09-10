[Photo News] Charitable giving in trusts

Most Popular
-
1
[Feature] Constant competition drives Koreans to despair
-
2
Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away
-
3
NK sends over 1,000 trash balloons to S. Korea in last 5 days
-
4
Opposition slams Yoon for failing to secure formal apology from Japan
-
5
[Reporter’s Notebook] Why are so many districts in Seoul hopped up on beer fests?
-
6
First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment
-
7
So many epic performances, so few places to hold them
-
8
Celltrion eyes new production plant, aims for W5tr in sales
-
9
Court upholds stripping license of taxi driver who repeatedly overcharged foreign passengers
-
10
HD Hyundai, Hanwha on edge as KDDX probe nears conclusion
[Photo News] Charitable giving in trustsBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 10, 2024 - 13:54
Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong (left) poses with Community Chest of Korea Chairman Kim Byong-joon after signing an agreement to make a joint effort to spread a culture of philanthropy harnessing will-substitute trusts at the charity's headquarters in Seoul Monday. Shinhan will encourage its customers who have signed up for its will-substitute trust program to donate a portion of their wealth to the nonprofit Community Chest of Korea when inheriting assets in the future. (Shinhan Financial Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away
-
Constant competition drives Koreans to despair
-
First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment