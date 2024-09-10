[Photo News] Charitable giving in trusts

Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong (left) poses with Community Chest of Korea Chairman Kim Byong-joon after signing an agreement to make a joint effort to spread a culture of philanthropy harnessing will-substitute trusts at the charity's headquarters in Seoul Monday. Shinhan will encourage its customers who have signed up for its will-substitute trust program to donate a portion of their wealth to the nonprofit Community Chest of Korea when inheriting assets in the future. (Shinhan Financial Group)