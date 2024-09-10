Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [Feature] Constant competition drives Koreans to despair

    [Feature] Constant competition drives Koreans to despair
  2. 2

    Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away

    Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away
  3. 3

    NK sends over 1,000 trash balloons to S. Korea in last 5 days

    NK sends over 1,000 trash balloons to S. Korea in last 5 days
  4. 4

    Opposition slams Yoon for failing to secure formal apology from Japan

    Opposition slams Yoon for failing to secure formal apology from Japan
  5. 5

    [Reporter’s Notebook] Why are so many districts in Seoul hopped up on beer fests?

    [Reporter’s Notebook] Why are so many districts in Seoul hopped up on beer fests?
  1. 6

    First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment

    First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment
  2. 7

    So many epic performances, so few places to hold them

    So many epic performances, so few places to hold them
  3. 8

    Celltrion eyes new production plant, aims for W5tr in sales

    Celltrion eyes new production plant, aims for W5tr in sales
  4. 9

    Court upholds stripping license of taxi driver who repeatedly overcharged foreign passengers

    Court upholds stripping license of taxi driver who repeatedly overcharged foreign passengers
  5. 10

    HD Hyundai, Hanwha on edge as KDDX probe nears conclusion

    HD Hyundai, Hanwha on edge as KDDX probe nears conclusion
지나쌤

[Photo News] Charitable giving in trusts

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 10, 2024 - 13:54

    • Link copied

Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong (left) poses with Community Chest of Korea Chairman Kim Byong-joon after signing an agreement to make a joint effort to spread a culture of philanthropy harnessing will-substitute trusts at the charity's headquarters in Seoul Monday. Shinhan will encourage its customers who have signed up for its will-substitute trust program to donate a portion of their wealth to the nonprofit Community Chest of Korea when inheriting assets in the future. (Shinhan Financial Group)

More from Headlines