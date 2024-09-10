AliExpress vows to step up marketing blitz in S. Korea

Most Popular
-
1
[Hello India] India makes fresh overture to lure Korean financial firms
-
2
[Feature] Constant competition drives Koreans to despair
-
3
NK sends over 1,000 trash balloons to S. Korea in last 5 days
-
4
Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away
-
5
Opposition slams Yoon for failing to secure formal apology from Japan
-
6
[Reporter’s Notebook] Why are so many districts in Seoul hopped up on beer fests?
-
7
First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment
-
8
German frigate visits Incheon on Indo-Pacific mission
-
9
Celltrion eyes new production plant, aims for W5tr in sales
-
10
Court upholds stripping license of taxi driver who repeatedly overcharged foreign passengers
AliExpress vows to step up marketing blitz in S. KoreaBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 10, 2024 - 10:42
Alibaba Group's AliExpress said Tuesday it will step up marketing campaigns in South Korea with an aim of securing more than half of online shopping platform users in South Korea within three to five years.
In a press conference held in Hangzhou, AliExpress Korea Chief Executive Ray Zhang announced the target for the Korean market, which is dominated by local e-commerce giant Coupang Inc.
The Chinese e-commerce retail platform has aggressively promoted about 150 million products at competitive prices since last year for a bigger share in the Korean e-commerce markets.
As of August, AliExpress had ranked third in terms of number of monthly active users with 6.69 million, following Coupang's 13.38 million and 11Street Co.'s 7.68 million.
Given the country's e-commerce users reach around 34 million, AliExpress is targeting to attract 17 million in the following several years through marketing and facility investments, a company spokesperson said over the phone.
AliExpress said it will be able to announce detailed plans on its logistics center in Korea in the first half of next year.
"We will join hands with a Korean company to build the logistics center equipped with advanced smart technologies," the CEO said.
In October, AliExpress launched the K-Venue marketplace to allow small and medium-sized Korean firms to sell home appliances, food and beverages, and other daily necessities.
The Korean companies are allowed to pay no commissions to AliExpress until December for "mutual growth," the Chinese platform said.
In recent years, Chinese e-commerce platforms, including PDD Holdings' Temu and AliExpress, have been aggressive in their marketing to woo customers in Korea away from bigger local rivals, represented by Coupang. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away
-
Constant competition drives Koreans to despair
-
First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment