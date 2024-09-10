Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [Hello India] India makes fresh overture to lure Korean financial firms

    [Hello India] India makes fresh overture to lure Korean financial firms
  2. 2

    [Feature] Constant competition drives Koreans to despair

    [Feature] Constant competition drives Koreans to despair
  3. 3

    NK sends over 1,000 trash balloons to S. Korea in last 5 days

    NK sends over 1,000 trash balloons to S. Korea in last 5 days
  4. 4

    Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away

    Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away
  5. 5

    Opposition slams Yoon for failing to secure formal apology from Japan

    Opposition slams Yoon for failing to secure formal apology from Japan
  1. 6

    [Reporter’s Notebook] Why are so many districts in Seoul hopped up on beer fests?

    [Reporter’s Notebook] Why are so many districts in Seoul hopped up on beer fests?
  2. 7

    First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment

    First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment
  3. 8

    German frigate visits Incheon on Indo-Pacific mission

    German frigate visits Incheon on Indo-Pacific mission
  4. 9

    Celltrion eyes new production plant, aims for W5tr in sales

    Celltrion eyes new production plant, aims for W5tr in sales
  5. 10

    Court upholds stripping license of taxi driver who repeatedly overcharged foreign passengers

    Court upholds stripping license of taxi driver who repeatedly overcharged foreign passengers
피터빈트

Seoul shares open lower despite US gains

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 10, 2024 - 09:41

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks started lower Tuesday despite overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) opened slightly higher but lost 0.48 percent, or 12.09 points, to 2,523.84 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, major US indices closed higher after the previous week's big losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.16 percent.

In Seoul, market heavyweights led the weak opening.

Top-cap Samsung Electronics fell 1.33 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix retreated 0.19 percent.

No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 1.09 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution sank 3.5 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,344.35 won against the US dollar, down 4.55 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines