Seoul shares open lower despite US gains

Most Popular
-
1
[Hello India] India makes fresh overture to lure Korean financial firms
-
2
[Feature] Constant competition drives Koreans to despair
-
3
NK sends over 1,000 trash balloons to S. Korea in last 5 days
-
4
Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away
-
5
Opposition slams Yoon for failing to secure formal apology from Japan
-
6
[Reporter’s Notebook] Why are so many districts in Seoul hopped up on beer fests?
-
7
First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment
-
8
German frigate visits Incheon on Indo-Pacific mission
-
9
Celltrion eyes new production plant, aims for W5tr in sales
-
10
Court upholds stripping license of taxi driver who repeatedly overcharged foreign passengers
Seoul shares open lower despite US gainsBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 10, 2024 - 09:41
South Korean stocks started lower Tuesday despite overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) opened slightly higher but lost 0.48 percent, or 12.09 points, to 2,523.84 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, major US indices closed higher after the previous week's big losses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.16 percent.
In Seoul, market heavyweights led the weak opening.
Top-cap Samsung Electronics fell 1.33 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix retreated 0.19 percent.
No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 1.09 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution sank 3.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,344.35 won against the US dollar, down 4.55 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away
-
Constant competition drives Koreans to despair
-
First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment