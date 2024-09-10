N. Korea pushing for exponential increase in nuclear weapons: leader

Most Popular
-
1
[Hello India] India makes fresh overture to lure Korean financial firms
-
2
[Feature] Constant competition drives Koreans to despair
-
3
NK sends over 1,000 trash balloons to S. Korea in last 5 days
-
4
Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away
-
5
Opposition slams Yoon for failing to secure formal apology from Japan
-
6
[Reporter’s Notebook] Why are so many districts in Seoul hopped up on beer fests?
-
7
First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment
-
8
German frigate visits Incheon on Indo-Pacific mission
-
9
Celltrion eyes new production plant, aims for W5tr in sales
-
10
Court upholds stripping license of taxi driver who repeatedly overcharged foreign passengers
N. Korea pushing for exponential increase in nuclear weapons: leaderBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 10, 2024 - 09:19
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster the country's nuclear capabilities to deter any threats by enemies, saying it is steadily carrying out a policy to increase the number of nuclear weapons exponentially, state media said Tuesday.
Kim made the vow during a speech in a meeting with senior party and government officials on the occasion of the 76th founding anniversary of the regime, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
He said the US-led move to expand a military bloc in the region has posed a grave security threat to North Korea and raised the need for his country to bolster its nuclear arsenal.
"The obvious conclusion is that the nuclear force of the DPRK and the posture capable of properly using it for ensuring the state's right to security in any time should be more thoroughly perfected," Kim said, using the acronym of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
He said North Korea's military power will develop in an "accelerated and continued" manner, and he will not set a limit on attaining the goal.
"The DPRK will steadily strengthen its nuclear force capable of fully coping with any threatening acts imposed by its nuclear-armed rival states and redouble its measures and efforts to make all the armed forces of the state, including the nuclear force, fully ready for combat," Kim said.
At a year-end party meeting in 2022, the North's leader called for boosting the number of its nuclear arsenal exponentially and mass-producing tactical nuclear weapons. In September 2023, the country stipulated the policy of strengthening its nuclear force in the constitution.
Touching on the economy, Kim expressed his satisfaction about economic performances in the first half while calling for further efforts to attain the country's key economic goals this year.
"The overall crops have so far been well and it is possible to expect fair good harvests," Kim said.
In regard to the recovery from flood damage, the North's leader said the North has drawn up "prospective and irreversible" measures to prevent natural disasters in the future.
Heavy rains in late July flooded border areas along the Amnok River in the North Phyongan, Jagang and Ryanggang provinces. North Korea has not disclosed casualties, but South Korean media outlets estimated the number of those who died or went missing to be more than 1,000.
"We must finish the recovery from flood damage in a qualitative way within the fixed period and thus ensure a normal and stable life of the people in the flood-hit areas and put the damaged sectors of the national economy on their track so as to successfully complete the struggle with nature," he said. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away
-
Constant competition drives Koreans to despair
-
First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment