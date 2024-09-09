[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: My homemade cupcakes cost half the price of store-bought ones.

B: But I already ordered some from a bakeshop. If only I _________ you earlier.

(a) to find

(b) will find

(c) had found

(d) were finding

해석

A: 집에서 만든 제 컵케이크는 가게에서 파는 컵케이크 가격의 절반이에요.

B: 하지만 전 이미 제과점에서 주문했어요. 당신을 더 일찍 찾았다면 좋았을 텐데요.

해설

가정법 동사 채우기: 과거완료

문맥상 ‘전 이미 제과점에서 주문했어요. 당신을 더 일찍 찾았다면 좋았을 텐데요’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, 일찍 찾아내지 못한 과거의 상황을 반대로 가정하고 있다. 빈칸 앞에 if only가 왔으므로, if only 가정법을 만드는 had p.p.가 와야 한다. 따라서 (c) had found가 정답이다.

어휘

homemade 집에서 만든 order 주문하다 bakeshop 제과점

2.

A: Do you want me to serve this fruit salad now?

B: No. Keep it in the ice chest. I like it _________.

(a) freeze

(b) to freeze

(c) freezing

(d) frozen

해석

A: 지금 이 과일 샐러드를 내갈까?

B: 아니. 아이스박스에 넣어둬. 난 냉동된 것이 좋아.

해설

현재분사/과거분사 구별하여 채우기

주어(I), 동사(like), 목적어(it)가 있는 완전한 문장이므로 빈칸은 수식어 거품 자리이다. 따라서 수식어 거품이 될 수 있는 분사 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 명사 it과 분사구문이 '그것이 냉동되다'라는 의미의 수동 관계이므로 과거분사 (d) frozen이 정답이다.

어휘

serve (음식을) 내다, 접대하다 ice chest 아이스박스 freeze 냉동하다, 얼다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. After holding their first meeting, the members decided that it ___________ beneficial for the club to hold a general assembly every month.

(a) be

(b) will be

(c) would be

(d) would have been

해석

첫 회의를 연 후, 회원들은 매달 총회를 여는 것이 클럽에 유익할 것이라는 결정을 내렸다.

해설

올바른 조동사 채우기: would

주절의 시제가 과거(decided)이므로 종속절(that it __________ beneficial for the club ~ month)에는 과거나 과거완료 시제가 와야 한다. 따라서 조동사 will의 과거형 would가 포함된 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘매달 총회를 여는 것이 클럽에 유익할 것이다’라는 의미가 되어야 하고, 미래에 대한 예측을 나타내고 있으므로, 이를 바르게 표현한 (c) would be가 정답이다. 참고로 가정법 과거완료를 완성하는 (d) would have been은 ‘~했을 텐데’라는 의미로 과거 상황을 반대로 가정함을 알아둔다.

어휘

beneficial 유익한, 이로운 general assembly 총회

4. _______ the victory of the Greeks in the Battle of Marathon, the first Persian invasion of Greece came to an end.

(a) As

(b) With

(c) For

(d) By

해석

마라톤 전쟁에서 그리스인들의 승리와 함께 페르시아의 첫 번째 그리스 침략은 끝을 맺었다.

해설

수식어 거품 자리 채우기

주어(the first Persian invasion of Greece), 동사(came)가 있는 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하(____ the victory of the Greeks in the Battle of Marathon)는 수식어 거품이다. 이 수식어 거품은 동사가 없는 구이므로, 수식어 거품구를 이끌 수 있는 전치사가 와야 하므로 모든 보기가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘마라톤 전쟁에서 그리스인들의 승리와 함께’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 ‘~와 함께’라는 뜻을 가진 전치사 (b) With가 정답이다.

어휘

victory 승리 invasion 침략

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: I want to study at Princeton after high school.

(b) B: So am I, but I’m not sure if my parents can afford the tuition.

(c) A: Your grades are great. Maybe you can earn a scholarship to study there.

(d) B: That’s what I’m hoping for. I can always get a job to help cover costs, though.

해석

(a) A: 난 고등학교 졸업 후에 Princeton 대학에서 공부하고 싶어.

(b) B: 나 역시 그래, 하지만 부모님께서 등록금을 낼 여유가 있으신지 잘 모르겠어.

(a) A: 네 성적이 좋잖아. 아마 넌 그곳에서 장학금을 받고 공부할 수 있을 거야.

(b) B: 그게 내가 바라고 있는 거야. 하지만 난 언제든 돈을 보태기 위해 일을 구할 수 있어.

해설

도치에 조동사를 쓰지 않아 틀린 문장 찾기

(b)에서 일반동사 want 이하의 어구를 대신할 때, be동사 am을 쓰면 틀리다. 앞에서 말한 ‘want ~’에 대하여 ‘나 역시 그래’라는 의미로 응답하기 위해서는 일반동사 want를 대신할 수 있는 조동사 do가 와야 한다. 즉 So am I가 So do I로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (b) B: So am I, but I’m not sure if my parents can afford the tuition이 정답이다. 참고로, So는 동사 이하의 내용(to study at Princeton after high school)을 대신함을 알아둔다.

어휘

afford ~할 여유가 있다 tuition 등록금, 수업료 grade 성적 scholarship 장학금

cover 보태다, 보상하다

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(c) / (d) / (c) / (b) / (b)

