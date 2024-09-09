New defense chief inspects readiness at frontline Marine Corps unit

Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun (center) speaks during his inspection of a Marine Corps unit at an unspecified location on Monday, in this photo provided by his office. (Yonhap)

New Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun visited a western frontline unit Monday in his first on-site inspection after taking office last week, the defense ministry said.

Kim checked troop readiness at the 2nd Marine Division's observation post at an undisclosed location after assuming his new role Friday, according to the ministry.

"If the enemy undertakes a provocation ... punish them fully and sternly until they are unable to carry out more provocations," Kim was quoted as saying.

North Korea has ratcheted up cross-border tensions in recent months, launching thousands of trash-carrying balloons toward the South since late May. (Yonhap)