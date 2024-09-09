Yogiyo begins robot delivery service for 1st time as food delivery app

Most Popular
Yogiyo begins robot delivery service for 1st time as food delivery appBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 9, 2024 - 19:43
Yogiyo, a South Korean food delivery app, officially launched the country's first robot delivery service, the company said Monday.
The service was introduced in the Songdo district of Incheon, about 40 kilometers west of Seoul, with plans for nationwide expansion in the future, according to Yogiyo.
It is the first robot delivery service by a South Korean food delivery app.
The self-driving delivery robots will operate within a 1.2-kilometer radius from participating restaurants, delivering food to locations such as apartment complexes, universities and office buildings.
The robots can only make one delivery per trip, the company explained.
Its delivery robots can travel at a maximum speed of 5.76 km per hour according to related laws and slow down when they sense a person or a structure ahead, or drive on a narrow road.
Yogiyo said it has tested the robots' self-driving capabilities in collaboration with autonomous robot service provider Neubility. (Yonhap)
