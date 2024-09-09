S. Korea sees spike in confiscation of illegal drugs

Cocaine that was confiscated while attempting to be smuggled into South Korea is on display at an Aug. 19 briefing at the headquarters of the Korea Coast Guard Region-Central in Incheon. (Yonhap)

South Korean customs officials confiscated 769 kilograms of illegal drugs being smuggled into the country last year, 18 percent more than the year before, data from state-run bodies showed Monday.

The confiscated drugs are reportedly worth about 61.3 billion won ($45.7 million), according to the data compiled by the Incheon International Airport Corp. and the Korea Customs Service, submitted to Rep. Jeon Yong-gi of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea. The amount of drugs seized by authorities in 2022 was 624 kilograms, and the amount seized from January to July of this year was 377 kilograms, just under half of the 2023 figure.

Of the smuggled drugs, 327 kilograms came via airmail, while 275 kilograms was by express cargo. About 148 kilograms was brought in via luggage carried by the smugglers themselves.

Methamphetamine comprised more than half of the confiscated drugs at 438 kilograms, while ketamine and marijuana accounted for 172 kilograms and 143 kilograms, respectively. Some 11 kilograms of cocaine was confiscated by officials.

An overwhelming majority (649 kilograms) of the confiscations occurred at the Incheon Airport Main Customs, located at the country's gateway city of Incheon that has the most air traffic. Forty-six kilograms was seized at the Busan Main Customs in far southeast of the peninsula, while 28 kilograms was taken by officials at Gwangju Main Customs in the southwest.

Officials at the KCS said while there were fewer cases of smuggling larger quantities of illegal drugs, a substantial increase was seen in the frequency of smuggling smaller amounts of drugs.

Officials in South Korea, which until only recently was thought to be relatively free from illegal drugs due to strict legal restraints, have been cracking down on illegal drug use and distribution in the country due to an increase in related crimes. The number of people arrested for drug crimes has increased each year, from 161 in 2021 to 686 in 2023.

In light of the trend, the National Police Agency recently commenced a special crackdown on drugs at entertainment facilities such as nightclubs, which will continue through the end of the year.

Korea's Narcotics Control Act bans the use, distribution and possession of what it defines as narcotics, along with the unregulated use of what it defines as psychotropic drugs. Psychotropic drugs include substances like propofol and zolpidem, the use of which is legal only with a proper prescription.