Claudia Pineiro on literature as mirror reflecting society's shadows and struggles

Renowned authors from around the world are in Seoul for the Seoul International Writers' Festival, which kicked off Friday. Among the distinguished guests are Argentinian author Claudia Pineiro, a 2022 International Booker Prize finalist for her novel “Elena Knows,” and Swedish novelist Fredrik Backman, best known for his global bestseller “A Man Called Ove.”

Pineiro is often described as one of Argentina’s most widely translated authors since Jorge Luis Borges and Julio Cortazar. Celebrated for her mastery in crime mystery fiction, she crafts a literary world that also reflects heavily on issues of political power, religion and women’s sexual autonomy.

Pineiro expressed her interest in the shared history of military dictatorships in Argentina and Korea during an interview with reporters on Friday.

“Such experiences leave indelible marks on a nation’s consciousness, particularly through its literature. The fear and oppressive atmosphere I experienced as a teenager under dictatorship are woven into my stories today.”

Pineiro, who loved writing and storytelling from a young age, recalled how the political climate of her university years, during Argentina's military dictatorship, shaped her path.

“I never imagined I’d become a writer before I turned 30. I wanted to study sociology or the humanities, but that wasn’t possible under the dictatorship. So, I studied economics and worked as an accountant, living an unfulfilled life.”

It was not until she entered a literary competition years later that she began to explore her potential as an author.

“Writers often have an antenna that picks up on issues before most people are fully aware of them. Our job is to sense these problems early on and bring them to light,” said Pineiro. “It’s difficult for one book to change the world. But if several books reflect the same theme, they can spark interest and awareness. The power of literature isn’t in causing revolutions, but in gradually reflecting changes, like a mirror.”

Her upcoming novel continues to focus on Argentina’s current political climate, tackling current issues of power and sexuality, she said. Argentina has faced increasing economic and social tensions following the inauguration of far-right President Javier Milei in December 2023. Milei has dismantled what remained of the former Ministry of Women, Genders and Diversity, and has often proclaimed anti-abortion rhetoric.

Pineiro said, “The current administration undermines the social consensus that Argentina has worked so hard to build. I fear we’re regressing in our efforts to overcome the legacy of dictatorship, and I feel compelled to address these troubling realities in my work.”

The SIWF runs through Wednesday. Talk programs are available with simultaneous English interpretation on LTI Korea's YouTube channel under the SIWF playlist.