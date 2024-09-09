Chin Unsuk, Lim Yunchan recordings shortlisted for Gramophone Awards

Lim Yunchan "Liszt: Transcendental Etudes" by Steinway & Sons (left) and his debut album "Chopin: Etudes" by Decca (Steinway & Sons, Decca)

The recordings of South Korean composer Chin Unsuk and pianist Lim Yunchan have been shortlisted for the 2024 Gramophone Classical Music Awards.

Their albums were among a total of 33 recordings in the 11 categories -- three per category -- shortlisted for the award.

In the piano category, Lim’s two albums have made the shortlist: "Liszt: Transcendental Etudes" and his debut album "Chopin: Etudes."

"The Liszt Transcendental Etudes" contains Lim’s semifinal performance at the 2022 Van Cliburn Competition.

Lim's debut album "Chopin: Etudes," which was released internationally on April 19, has ranked high on both international and domestic charts.

The other album shortlisted along with Lim’s two recordings is Piotr Anderszewski’s "Bartok, Janacek, Szymanowski."