Chin Unsuk, Lim Yunchan recordings shortlisted for Gramophone Awards

Most Popular
-
1
3 out of 4 shops, restaurants plan to stay open during Chuseok: survey
-
2
[Hello India] India makes fresh overture to lure Korean financial firms
-
3
Blue-skinned teen struggles with identity, alienation in 'Melanin'
-
4
LGBTQ+ dating app ad taken down 4 days later due to complaints
-
5
NK sends over 1,000 trash balloons to S. Korea in last 5 days
-
6
Opposition slams Yoon for failing to secure formal apology from Japan
-
7
[Reporter’s Notebook] Why are so many districts in Seoul hopped up on beer fests?
-
8
German frigate visits Incheon on Indo-Pacific mission
-
9
Another victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery dies, leaving 8 survivors
-
10
[Weekender] Feeling lazy but craving tteokbokki? Try a meal kit
Chin Unsuk, Lim Yunchan recordings shortlisted for Gramophone AwardsBy Park Ga-young
Published : Sept. 9, 2024 - 15:17
The recordings of South Korean composer Chin Unsuk and pianist Lim Yunchan have been shortlisted for the 2024 Gramophone Classical Music Awards.
Their albums were among a total of 33 recordings in the 11 categories -- three per category -- shortlisted for the award.
In the piano category, Lim’s two albums have made the shortlist: "Liszt: Transcendental Etudes" and his debut album "Chopin: Etudes."
"The Liszt Transcendental Etudes" contains Lim’s semifinal performance at the 2022 Van Cliburn Competition.
Lim's debut album "Chopin: Etudes," which was released internationally on April 19, has ranked high on both international and domestic charts.
The other album shortlisted along with Lim’s two recordings is Piotr Anderszewski’s "Bartok, Janacek, Szymanowski."
In the contemporary category, Chin’s “The Unsuk Chin Edition” featuring the award-winning composer's orchestral works performed by the Berlin Philharmonic under the baton of Chung Myung-whun, Daniel Harding, Sakari Oramo and Sir Simon Rattle, has been shortlisted. The other nominees include Seppo Pohjola’s "String Quartets Nos. 5-7" and Kaija Saariaho’s "Maan Varjot, Château de l’âme, True Fire and Offrande."
“The Unsuk Chin Edition,” released in November 2023, contains six works of Chin performed by the world’s top orchestra between 2005 and 2022. It is a rare album of a living composer and only the second time after the philharmonic released, in 2017, an album of music by John Adams, who was the orchestra's 2016-17 season composer-in-residence.
The winners will be announced at the Gramophone Classical Music Awards on Oct. 2, when the organizer will also name the Recording of the Year for 2024.
More from Headlines
-
India makes fresh overture to lure Korean financial firms
-
NK sends over 1,000 trash balloons to S. Korea in last 5 days
-
German frigate visits Incheon on Indo-Pacific mission