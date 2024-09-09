APR’s Medicube, Aprilskin brands enter UK market

Korean beauty brands Medicube and Aprilskin have officially entered the UK market, South Korean beauty tech company APR announced Monday.

The two brands are now available through London-based K-beauty retailer Pureseoul, which operates both online and in physical stores in prime shopping districts such as those of Soho, Westfield and Oxford.

Pureseoul, a leading distributor of over 60 Korean beauty brands, is seen as a key partner in helping Medicube and Aprilskin gain a foothold in the UK market. This entry comes at a time when K-beauty is experiencing a surge in global popularity, particularly in English-speaking countries like North America, a trend APR hopes to capitalize on in the UK.

The UK, with a beauty market valued at $16.95 billion in 2023, ranks as the eighth-largest globally, surpassing South Korea’s by over $2.5 billion.

“Pureseoul has become a go-to destination for K-beauty in the UK, and we expect this partnership to firmly establish Medicube and Aprilskin in this market,” an APR official said.

To attract UK consumers, Medicube has introduced its top-selling products, including the Zero Pore Pad, Collagen Jelly Cream and Deep Vita C Ampoule. The brand also plans to introduce its AGE-R beauty devices, which blend K-beauty with tech -- a trend that is becoming widespread.

Aprilskin is equally focused on making an impact with its signature products, such as the Carrotene Melting Cleansing Balm and Calendula Peel Off Pack, which emphasize gentle yet effective skin care solutions.

Both brands have already seen strong interest from UK consumers since their launch, with Medicube’s Collagen Jelly Cream selling out in its initial run.

“We believe our partnership with Pureseoul will help further fuel the K-beauty trend in the UK,” an APR official said, adding that the company is looking to expand into more international markets in the future.