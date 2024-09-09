Diva Gheorghiu diminishes the magic of 'Tosca'

Soprano Angela Gheorghiu speaks during a press conference on Aug. 30 at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul. (The Sejong Center for the Performing Arts)

A well-executed production featuring top opera singers ended on a sour note.

On Sunday, the audience at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul erupted in applause and cheers after tenor Kim Kae-hyung's powerful rendition of the iconic aria "E lucevan le stelle" (When the stars were brightly shining) in Puccini's "Tosca," produced by the Seoul Opera Company. Kim, also known as Alfred Kim, was onstage for his second performance as Cavaradossi, Tosca's lover, with renowned soprano Angela Gheorghiu, who has portrayed Floria Tosca numerous times during her illustrious career.

Kim, whom Gheorghiu had praised for his remarkable voice during a press conference on Aug. 30, reciprocated the applause and cheers by singing the aria one more time.

While opera audiences are divided over the appropriateness of encores during a performance, interrupting one with angry outbursts was unexpected.

As the audience settled back in to enjoy the encore, Gheorghiu suddenly appeared on stage with an angry expression, pacing about. She then abruptly addressed the audience, saying, "Excuse me," followed by, "This is not a recital. Respect me."

After Gheorghiu left the stage and Kim finished his song, the audience gave him a big round of applause, but the audience's experience of the performance had undeniably been affected. Despite the unsettling situation, Gheorghiu and Kim carried on with the next scene, and the performance concluded without further interruptions until the tragic ending of the opera.

However, the evening's drama was not quite over. Gheorghiu, who was supposed to be the last performer to take the stage and receive the spotlight during the curtain call, did not appear immediately. Even as Kim, Samuel Youn (who played Scarpia), and the rest of the cast, along with the audience, applauded and waited, she delayed her entrance. When she finally did come on stage, a few boos erupted from the audience, prompting her to angrily turn around and storm off the stage.