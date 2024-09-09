[Photo News] Hyundai sweeps podium at acropolis rally

Most Popular
[Photo News] Hyundai sweeps podium at acropolis rallyBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 9, 2024 - 14:30
Hyundai Motor secured a triple podium finish at the Acropolis Rally Greece that took place from Thursday to Sunday, in the 10th round of the 2024 World Rally Championship. Thierry Neuville took the top spot, with teammates Dani Sordo and Ott Tanak close behind. This victory, Hyundai’s fourth of the season, came on one of the toughest WRC courses, known for its punishing unpaved roads and high temperatures. Hyundai’s i20 N Rally1 Hybrid cars outperformed rivals in durability and reliability, helping the team dominate. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Korea Herald
