NewJeans video director accuses Ador of lying about content removal

Another controversy surrounding NewJeans is rising, this time over pages run by production company Dolphiners Films.

Shin Woo-seok, best known to the public for directing four NewJeans music videos, demanded a public apology from the group's label Ador through his Instagram page, accusing the label of lying about details behind the removal of videos. All NewJeans-related content on Dolphiners Films' social media pages and its nonprofit YouTube channel Ban Heesoo has been removed.

Ban Heesoo explores the fictional world based on the music video of NewJeans' "Ditto," the premise of which is that the bandmates are students in the late 1990s.

Both parties agree that ownership of the content belongs to Ador, but they remain at loggerheads over specific requests by Ador and what had been allowed to be uploaded to Dolphiners Film's channel in the first place.

Shin claimed that Ador requested the removal of all NewJeans-related content from the Dolphiners Films' social media accounts, as it had determined that collaboration between the two companies is no longer possible. He suspected a "shift in Ador's policies," following the recent dismissal of its former CEO, Min Hee-jin.

Ador has said its request was for Shin to remove from the YouTube channel just the director's cut music video for "ETA," which it said had been unilaterally uploaded by Shin without sponsor approval. The company alleged it had never requested that all NewJeans content be removed.

Shin said Monday that uploading the director's cut had been agreed upon by all parties, including Ador.

"Stop lying, since I have the recordings and mail (related to posting the videos)," Shin wrote in his statement posted Monday. "According to Ador, I spread false rumors. So why are you trying to reach out to me and conciliate?"

Shin said that while the Ban Heesoo channel belongs to Dolphiners Films, he is planning to relinquish its ownership to Ador under the condition that Ador will not remove or revise any of the current content. "For Dolphiners Films, ownership is not important. It is enough for the channel to exist as an extension of (the music videos)," he said.

Shin emphasized that Ador should apologize for making what he said were false claims.