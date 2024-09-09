Most Popular
NewJeans video director accuses Ador of lying about content removal
Shin Wook-seok willing to hand over YouTube channel under condition of preservation, apologyBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Sept. 9, 2024 - 14:07
Another controversy surrounding NewJeans is rising, this time over pages run by production company Dolphiners Films.
Shin Woo-seok, best known to the public for directing four NewJeans music videos, demanded a public apology from the group's label Ador through his Instagram page, accusing the label of lying about details behind the removal of videos. All NewJeans-related content on Dolphiners Films' social media pages and its nonprofit YouTube channel Ban Heesoo has been removed.
Ban Heesoo explores the fictional world based on the music video of NewJeans' "Ditto," the premise of which is that the bandmates are students in the late 1990s.
Both parties agree that ownership of the content belongs to Ador, but they remain at loggerheads over specific requests by Ador and what had been allowed to be uploaded to Dolphiners Film's channel in the first place.
Shin claimed that Ador requested the removal of all NewJeans-related content from the Dolphiners Films' social media accounts, as it had determined that collaboration between the two companies is no longer possible. He suspected a "shift in Ador's policies," following the recent dismissal of its former CEO, Min Hee-jin.
Ador has said its request was for Shin to remove from the YouTube channel just the director's cut music video for "ETA," which it said had been unilaterally uploaded by Shin without sponsor approval. The company alleged it had never requested that all NewJeans content be removed.
Shin said Monday that uploading the director's cut had been agreed upon by all parties, including Ador.
"Stop lying, since I have the recordings and mail (related to posting the videos)," Shin wrote in his statement posted Monday. "According to Ador, I spread false rumors. So why are you trying to reach out to me and conciliate?"
Shin said that while the Ban Heesoo channel belongs to Dolphiners Films, he is planning to relinquish its ownership to Ador under the condition that Ador will not remove or revise any of the current content. "For Dolphiners Films, ownership is not important. It is enough for the channel to exist as an extension of (the music videos)," he said.
Shin emphasized that Ador should apologize for making what he said were false claims.
The bad blood between Shin and Ador runs deeper than in regards to hosting the aforementioned videos. Shin, a close associate of former CEO Min, is thought to have gotten on Ador's bad side when he submitted a petition opposing her sacking back in May.
Shin has suggested that the recent actions by the Hybe-owned label may be retaliation for the petition, his refusal to direct other music videos of Hybe artists or possibly to remove traces of NewJeans.
Last week, 1,445 fans of NewJeans called for the reinstatement of Min, demanding Hybe honor her contract to be CEO until November of 2026. Hybe's initial attempt to sever ties with Min was thwarted by a court injunction, but it notified her of the termination of the shareholders’ agreement last month, and has launched a lawsuit to confirm the decision.
The NewJeans band members have not directly addressed the issue, but they expressed their support by thanking Min in an acceptance speeches at the 2024 The Fact Music Awards on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. Danielle said they "truly love and thank" Min, who always "cherishes and protects us."
