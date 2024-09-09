[Herald Interview] Kim Myung-min takes cue from 'The Godfather' for 'Your Honor'

Veteran actor Kim Myung-min said he drew inspiration from the iconic American gangster film "The Godfather" while portraying the crime lord in the hit series "Your Honor.."

"Your Honor," an adaptation of the Israeli series "Kvodo," follows Judge Pan-ho (played by Son Hyun-joo), who seeks to cover up a murder committed by his son, and Gang-heon (played by Kim), a merciless crime lord who is determined to uncover the truth behind his son's murder.

##The series is streaming exclusively on IPTV service Genie TV and ENA, a pay television network. Although it is available only on relatively minor platforms, the series has seen a consistent rise in viewership share.

Starting from the zero percent range, it has climbed to nearly 5 percent in ratings as of the latest episode, which aired on Sept. 3, buoyed by rave reviews from viewers about the gripping plot and strong performances by the cast.

Kim, known for his method acting across diverse roles from a charismatic doctor in the K-drama classic hit "Behind the White Tower" (2007) as well as a patient suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in "Closer To Heaven" (2009), returned to the screen after a three-year hiatus to portray a ruthless gangster seeking vengeance for his son's death.

In portraying Gang-heon, Kim referenced Francis Ford Coppla's 1972 American gangster film "The Godfather."

"I felt that (portraying Gang-heon) required more than just verbal expression; it needed a commanding physical presence as well. I used 'The Godfather' as inspiration, aiming for a character that struck a balance between Marlon Brando and Al Pacino," said Kim, during a group interview held Thursday.

Even with 28 years of acting experience, Kim admitted that portraying Gang-heon was challenging, as the character frequently suppressed his sorrow.

"One of the difficulties was having to act in a very suppressed manner. This type of acting can easily go unnoticed. When I came home and looked back, it felt like I did something, but at the same time, it seemed like I hadn’t done anything, leaving me feeling uneasy," said Kim.

"I realized this time how truly difficult it is to act while swallowing sadness inwardly," he added.