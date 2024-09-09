Chief prosecutor respects panel's advice not to indict first lady over luxury bag acceptance

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok speaks to reporters at the Supreme Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok said Monday that he respects a prosecution panel's decision advising against indicting first lady Kim Keon Hee for accepting a luxury handbag from a Korean American pastor.

Lee made the remark to reporters after an investigation review committee, comprising 15 outside experts, reached the conclusion last week regarding allegations that Kim illegally received a Dior handbag worth 3 million won ($2,240) and other expensive gifts from pastor Choi Jae-young in 2022.

The prosecutor general, whose two-year term ends Sunday, exercised his right to refer the first lady's case to the review committee after a prosecution investigation team decided to drop graft, bribery and other charges against her.

"If the people see it as falling short of meeting expectations, it's due to a lack of wisdom on my part as prosecutor general," Lee said. "Nevertheless, the opinions of outside experts need to be respected."

Lee referred to President Yoon Suk Yeol's comment calling the acceptance of the luxury bag an "unwise act," stating that the prosecution service thoroughly examined the fact that unwise acts do not automatically subject individuals to criminal punishment or recognition of criminal charges.

"Personally, I believe that, on this opportunity, the relevant law needs to be correctly upgraded regarding the spouses of public officials ... so that no further social controversy would be created," Lee noted.

The Improper Solicitation and Graft Act prohibits public servants from receiving money and goods to ensure fairness in the execution of their duties but contains no provisions regarding their spouses.

The top prosecutor also said that a review will be conducted regarding the prosecution's questioning of the first lady at a location outside the prosecution premises regarding the luxury bag case, and appropriate measures will be taken if any irregularities are found. (Yonhap)