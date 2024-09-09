Seoul shares open lower after US jobs data

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened lower Monday after weaker US employment data, amid concerns that the Federal Reserve has waited too long to cut rates as recession risks grow.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 1.3 percent, or 33.89 points, to 2,510.39 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Weaker-than-expected employment data in August weighed on investor sentiment ahead of the Fed's rate decision later this month, analysts said. They noted that investors will focus on next week's inflation data for further clues on the US central bank's monetary policy.

In Seoul, tech stocks were lead decliners.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics fell 2.5 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 2.6 percent, No. 1 auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 0.9 percent, and state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. was down 0.9 percent.

Among gainers, top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.2 percent, leading battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.1 percent, and leading refiner SK Innovation gained 0.4 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,337.95 won against the US dollar, down 10.35 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)