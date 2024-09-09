Seoul shares open lower after US jobs data

Most Popular
-
1
[Feature] Constant competition drives Koreans to despair
-
2
Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away
-
3
Samsung-Apple rivalry renewed as first AI iPhone debuts
-
4
First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment
-
5
[Pressure points] Workplace communication: To emoji or not to emoji?
-
6
So many epic performances, so few places to hold them
-
7
Celltrion eyes new production plant, aims for W5tr in sales
-
8
HD Hyundai, Hanwha on edge as KDDX probe nears conclusion
-
9
[Grace Kao] American redemption vs. Korean punishment for BTS’ Suga
-
10
S. Korea defender Kim Min-jae apologizes for action after recent World Cup qualifier
Seoul shares open lower after US jobs dataBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 9, 2024 - 09:33
Seoul shares opened lower Monday after weaker US employment data, amid concerns that the Federal Reserve has waited too long to cut rates as recession risks grow.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 1.3 percent, or 33.89 points, to 2,510.39 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Weaker-than-expected employment data in August weighed on investor sentiment ahead of the Fed's rate decision later this month, analysts said. They noted that investors will focus on next week's inflation data for further clues on the US central bank's monetary policy.
In Seoul, tech stocks were lead decliners.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics fell 2.5 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 2.6 percent, No. 1 auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 0.9 percent, and state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. was down 0.9 percent.
Among gainers, top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.2 percent, leading battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.1 percent, and leading refiner SK Innovation gained 0.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,337.95 won against the US dollar, down 10.35 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Samsung-Apple rivalry renewed as first AI iPhone debuts
-
Workplace communication: To emoji or not to emoji?
-
Korea to invest W5tr to improve medical training amid prolonged standoff