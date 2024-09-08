Home

[Graphic News] How to use emergency descent device

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Sept. 9, 2024 - 08:00

An investigation into the Bucheon hotel fire on Aug. 22 revealed that, despite the presence of emergency descent devices, none of the guests used them. This underscores the critical importance of understanding how to properly use these life-saving tools.

Emergency descent devices are designed to safely lower individuals from heights of up to 10 floors using their body weight. In situations where rescue personnel may be delayed, these devices can be vital in preventing loss of life.

