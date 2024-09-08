[2024 IFA] Samsung’s AI push has long way to go: CEO

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and co-CEO Han Jong-hee speaks at a press conference held on the sidelines of this year's IFA, one the largest consumer appliance trade shows, on Saturday. (Samsung Electronics)

BERLIN -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and co-CEO Han Jong-hee said Saturday that the tech giant’s recent push for artificial intelligence-powered home appliances still has a long way to go in fulfilling the increasingly sophisticated demand from consumers

“Our products are not keeping up with very high consumer expectations. … If we consider consumer expectations to be at 100, our product currently stands at around 30,” Han said during a press conference held on the sidelines of the IFA trade show, which kicked off Friday in Berlin.

Han stressed that 2024 marks the first year of the paradigm shift to AI-powered home appliances, and the tech giant has a long journey ahead to meet “extremely high” consumer standards. In particular, he identified “security” as the most important effort to achieve the goal.

"This year is the first year of the era of AI (for Samsung)," he said.

Under the theme of “AI for All,” Samsung showcased a number of home appliances and services with better connectivity at this year’s IFA. Among the highlights were security-related features such as Knox data security technology and voice-based device controls.

The CEO noted that AI's scalability is "endless," and technologies and services will cater more to personalized demands to address what consumers find inconvenient or struggle with.

"In the past, we strived to include AI in every device to improve functions, but now we are looking into the status of devices exchanging data to enable the super-individualization of appliances," he said. “It will encompass the connected experience across all products, including mobile phones, TVs and home appliances.”

For that goal, he said, all the company’s new home appliances will come with advanced screens, hinting at a new form factor, especially for washing machines.

“Just a decade ago, we were eager to win ‘world’s first’ or ‘world’s best’ titles. But that kind of era has gone,” Han said. “We will focus more on the consumer experience itself.”

In the meantime, Han declined to confirm Samsung’s rumored interest in acquiring Nokia’s mobile business, saying, “There are many variables and obstacles to deciding on big deals.”

When asked about new businesses under review, the CEO picked the energy and medical sectors as possible candidates.

“Just as the transition from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles is happening, we are seeking out new technologies, researching them and commercializing them to bring about changes in home appliances,” he added.