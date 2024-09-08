Linkin Park regroups after 7 years, to hold concert in Korea

Linkin Park has announced the band's comeback, along with the release of a new album with new members in November and a concert in South Korea for the first time in 13 years.

The band has added vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, and on Friday released a new single titled “The Emptiness Machine.” Armstrong was previously a co-vocalist for Dead Sara, while Brittain has worked as a producer for artists such as Illenium and One Ok Rock.

Linkin Park’s upcoming full-length album, “From Zero,” is set to drop on Nov. 15.

As part of their new world tour, the rock band will kick off with performances in the US, starting in Los Angeles on Sept. 11 and New York on Sept. 16. They will then head to Europe to perform in Hamburg, Germany on Sept. 22 and London on Sept. 24. Korea will be the only Asian stop on the tour, with a concert set for Sept. 28 at Inspire Arena on Yeongjongdo, Incheon. Linkin Park previously held concerts in Seoul in 2003, 2007 and 2011.

Tickets for the Korea concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through ticketing platform Interpark, with presales for fan club members beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Formed in 1996, Linkin Park has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and won two Grammy Awards. The band gained immense popularity with hits like “Faint,” “In the End” and “Numb.” However, they ceased activities following the passing of front man Chester Bennington in 2017.