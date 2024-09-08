S. Korea seeking redemption vs. Oman in World Cup qualifier after dismal showing at home

Members of the South Korean men's national football team are greeted by South Korean residents in Oman after arriving at Muscat International Airport on Saturday, for a World Cup qualifier against Oman. (Yonhap)

South Korea will look to redeem themselves in their next World Cup qualifying match against Oman on Tuesday following a disappointing performance on home soil to begin the ongoing round last week.

South Korea and Oman will square off for their second Group B match in the third round of the Asian qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. The kickoff is 6 p.m. Tuesday local time, or 11 p.m. the same night in South Korea.

South Korea, ranked 23rd, couldn't have scripted a more frustrating start to the third round last Thursday, when they were held to a goalless draw by No. 96 Palestine at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Captain Son Heung-min struck the woodwork in a wide-open chance in the late minutes, while midfielder Lee Kang-in also wasted a few opportunities. Fans who initially jeered head coach Hong Myung-bo, a controversial choice for the job, booed the rest of the team off the field in the capital city.

It prompted defender Kim Min-jae to walk toward a section of South Korean supporters after the final whistle and ask them to calm down, which in turn led to a heated exchange between the Bayern Munich player and fans.

Hong, who was booed every time he was shown on the scoreboard during the match, said afterward he understood where fans came from and he would have to live with their hostile reaction.

Beating 76th-ranked Oman, who lost their first Group B match to Iraq by 1-0, in a resounding fashion would help turn the tide for South Korea and assuage at least some of the irate fan base.

Signs from the Palestine match, however, were not very encouraging.

South Korea's inability to convert scoring chances, a chronic issue for the Taegeuk Warriors, raised its ugly head Thursday. Hong acknowledged that his team's problem with finishing around the goal could persist and that his players should have competed at a higher tempo against Palestine.

Hong also said his attacking players were not able to adjust to the opposing defense by changing directions effectively.

His wasted opportunities notwithstanding, Lee Kang-in was the lone bright spot for South Korea against Palestine. With his creative passes, Lee connected with substitute forward Oh Se-hun for a couple of headers that forced goalkeeper Rami Hamada to make difficult saves.

With Lee, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, and a pair of Premier League attackers, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Hong isn't short on offensive talent.

"Overall, how we use the talent we have is important," Hong said. "It's up to the coaching staff to figure out how to make the most of these players."

Hong and his team arrived in Oman on Saturday afternoon and had their first training session a few hours later. (Yonhap)