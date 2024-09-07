Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Tokyo hands in list of Koreans who died in 1945 Japanese ship explosion

    Tokyo hands in list of Koreans who died in 1945 Japanese ship explosion
  2. 2

    [HIT Forum] Honing diplomatic skill of businesses

    [HIT Forum] Honing diplomatic skill of businesses
  3. 3

    Criminals who drugged teens' drinks with meth sentenced to up to 18 years

    Criminals who drugged teens' drinks with meth sentenced to up to 18 years
  4. 4

    More dads taking paternity leave while fewer Koreans get married

    More dads taking paternity leave while fewer Koreans get married
  5. 5

    Rival parties unite to form 4-way body to break med school standoff

    Rival parties unite to form 4-way body to break med school standoff
  1. 6

    Lawmaker blasted for allegedly asking hospital for favors

    Lawmaker blasted for allegedly asking hospital for favors
  2. 7

    Six arrested for oil theft after digging underground tunnel

    Six arrested for oil theft after digging underground tunnel
  3. 8

    S. Korea logs current account surplus for 3rd month in July

    S. Korea logs current account surplus for 3rd month in July
  4. 9

    Korea to certify safety of EV battery from October

    Korea to certify safety of EV battery from October
  5. 10

    [Robert Fouser] Learning Korean and Chinese characters

    [Robert Fouser] Learning Korean and Chinese characters
피터빈트

North Korea floats 190 trash balloons in resumed campaign

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 7, 2024 - 11:49

    • Link copied

Balloons launched by North Korea floats in the sky of central Seoul, Aug. 24. (Newsis) Balloons launched by North Korea floats in the sky of central Seoul, Aug. 24. (Newsis)

North Korea has launched around 190 balloons filled with scrap paper and other waste toward the South in its resumed balloon campaign, with many found in Seoul and surrounding areas, military officials said Saturday.

North Korea floated the balloons from Friday night to early Saturday morning, and around 100 have landed in the capital and its surrounding Gyeonggi Province so far, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

No hazardous materials have been found in the balloons, which contained only scrap paper, plastic pieces and bottles.

North Korea resumed its latest balloon campaign Wednesday, continuing for the fourth consecutive day Saturday.

Since late May, the North has launched thousands of balloons carrying trash in retaliation against anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border by North Korean defectors and activists in South Korea.

Initially, manure was sent toward the South in these balloons, later replaced by scrap paper and plastic, and then used plastic bottles.

Before the latest campaign, there was a nearly one-month hiatus, beginning Aug. 10.

North Korea appears to have resumed the campaign due to a more consistent supply of materials to fill the balloons.

In response to such campaigns, the South's military has been blasting daily anti-North Korean propaganda broadcasts through loudspeakers on the border since July 21.

North Korea has bristled against the anti-Pyongyang leaflet and loudspeaker campaigns on fears that an influx of outside information could pose a threat to the Kim Jong-un regime.

More from Headlines