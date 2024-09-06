Frieze Seoul sees slower sales, yet confirms stronger art scene in Seoul

Visitors view art on display at Frieze Seoul 2024 during a VIP opening, Wednesday at Coex in southern Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) Visitors view art on display at Frieze Seoul 2024 during a VIP opening, Wednesday at Coex in southern Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

The economic slowdown has affected the third edition of Frieze Seoul that started Wednesday at Coex with relatively slow sales. Galleries brought works at lowered prices as though they had braced for the economic impact on the art market. Passing through the third day of the four-day art fair, some galleries seemed hesitant when it comes to sharing sales, saying collectors seem to take their time to purchase works or that sales had been similar to the last year or worse. “We know that the economy here has not been at its best, even globally the market is not turning so great,” said Anthony Bigot, deputy director in Paris for Masimode Carlo, Thursday. “But we opened a space here in Seoul as you know, so I am quite confident. It is a matter of a long-term relationship."

Visitors view art displayed at Frieze Seoul 2024 during a VIP opening on Wednesday at Coex in southern Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) Visitors view art displayed at Frieze Seoul 2024 during a VIP opening on Wednesday at Coex in southern Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Marking its third year, Frieze Seoul has seen the participation of some 110 galleries, being held alongside Kiaf Seoul, a Korean-grown international art fair at the same venue. The two fairs share a ticket for entrance. Some megasized galleries released reports after the VIP opening, including Pace Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, White Cube and Thaddaeus Ropac. “It's somewhat slower on opening day in terms of sales compared to last year, but we're not in any way worried about how things will go by the end of the fair. So far our sales are mainly to Korean collectors,” Thaddaeus Ropac said Wednesday. The European gallery sold German painter Georg Baselitz’s “Ein Pilgerort, Die Huette Gibt Es Noch (A Place of Pilgrimage, the Hut Still Exists)” at 1 million euros ($1.11 million), which marked the highest price for the first day. Other works purchased included Lee Kang-so’s “The Wind Blows” at 250 million won ($188,000). The gallery announced that it is representing the Korean artist just ahead of the fair. While Korean collectors have been building rapport with various galleries since international galleries started to flock to Seoul from a couple of years ago as a new Asian art hub, some international galleries expressed that Korean collectors are still cautious of accepting diverse works unfamiliar to them. Paula Cooper Gallery, having joined the art fair for three consecutive years, sold American sculptor Paul Pfeiffer’s piece to a Western collector. The work, titled “Incarnator (Pampanga), Right Arm” is part of the artist’s new “Incarnator” series.

An installation view of Paula Cooper Gallery's booth at Frieze Seoul 2024 (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald) An installation view of Paula Cooper Gallery's booth at Frieze Seoul 2024 (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

“It seems Paul Pfeiffer is not quite familiar to Korean collectors yet," said Jeong Eun-joo, an art adviser for the gallery at Frieze Seoul. "Pfeiffer’s new series shown at the fair is an important piece and getting a huge attention from audiences from museums in Asia," she added. Pfeiffer selected pop star Justin Bieber as the subject of his sculptures series. Bieber, a born-again Christian, is transformed into a contemporary embodiment of Jesus Christ, with each of his limbs carved in wood and painted with highly realistic detail. To the artist, Bieber “is emblematic of viral image circulation in the era of social media,” according to the gallery. Growing art scene Regardless of their sales, many galleries showed optimism for the Seoul art scene, as it continues to thrive, centering on museums and gallery events. As this year’s Frieze Seoul coincides with the Gwangju Biennale and Busan Biennale, the fair has been visited by many people from museums and foundations from across the world, with city and national museums hosting them at forums. As the pandemic impact has eased, the art fair has started to attract more collectors from Greater China visiting the fair for the first time, which is important, as attracting Chinese collectors is considered a key factor to a successful art fair. “I am from Beijing and it was easy to get a visa to travel Seoul,” said a 40-year-old Chinese visitor to Frieze Seoul on Wednesday, declining to be named. Arranging an art tour of Seoul, she accompanied four Chinese collectors to the fair. When she and one of the collectors made an inquiry for a piece by Francis Bacon at the booth of Galerie Lelong from Paris, it had already sold. “I feel like there is some censorship in China for importing art and art fairs and stuff. This morning we took a flight and we saw many friends,” said Maimay Yu from Shanghai, who collects art and was visiting Frieze Seoul for the first time. She and her friend were visiting Hannam-dong in Yongsan, Seoul, for gallery hopping on Tuesday, with a plan to go to Thaddaeus Ropac’s Sean Scully exhibition, as he is quite famous in China, she said, then Pace Gallery and Perrotin. “Seoul is more diverse and has more different galleries. So I wanted to come over and check it out,” she said. The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, which has been criticized for remaining reserved in terms of its interaction in the art scene during Frieze Seoul, opened the exhibition “Connecting Bodies: Asian Women Artists,” coinciding with the fair. A gathering event for directors and officials from museums at home and abroad was held at the museum during Samcheong night, a late-night event for galleries and museums. “I do see that especially this year, it is really incorporating all the museums and institutional events and private events including galleries. So it is not simply about the commercial fair – I get a very strong sense of this,” said Shelly Wu, executive director of TKG+ from Taiwan. The gallery presented a sculpture and installation of Taiwanese artist Joyce Ho, whose work is also on view at “Connecting Bodies: Asian Women Artists.” “So we did not immediately break into the Korean art scene but actually – academically – we did really well because they (artists) caught many museums’ attention,” she added.

Visitors observe paintings by Lee Jin-ju at the Arario Gallery's booth at Frieze Seoul 2024, during a VIP opening Wednesday at Coex in southern Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) Visitors observe paintings by Lee Jin-ju at the Arario Gallery's booth at Frieze Seoul 2024, during a VIP opening Wednesday at Coex in southern Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)