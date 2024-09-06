[2024 IFA] Samsung CEO weighs in with AI connectivity to take on rivals at IFA

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and co-CEO Han Jong-hee speaks with The Korea Herald at the company's showroom at the IFA trade show in Berlin. (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)

BERLIN -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and co-CEO Han Jong-hee said the Korean tech giant is looking to artificial intelligence connectivity to take on its rivals, as this year’s IFA in Berlin, one of the world’s largest consumer appliance trade shows, kicked off Thursday.

“Who can provide consumers with a richer experience of connecting products” is the key message to convey, Han told The Korea Herald on Thursday at Samsung Electronics pavilion, upon his visit to the company’s showroom on the first day of the Berlin trade show.

As competition in the home appliance industry is becoming more intense and with global home appliance companies such as those in China, the US and Germany all releasing products and solutions based on AI technology, Han said that enhancing synergy through connections between products and improving consumer experience will be the battleground.

“As AI is a hot potato these days, it is important to connect products to create synergy -- and what value that synergy provides to consumers,” he said. “In the past, it was just a matter of showing each product, but now it will be interesting to see this exhibition from the perspective of who can provide a richer experience of connecting products.”

Meanwhile, Han was observed welcoming VIPs at the entrance of Samsung’s showroom early Thursday. He also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who visited the Korean tech giant’s pavilion. The co-CEO introduced Bespoke AI home appliances and Ballie, a small ball-shaped rolling home robot with a built-in camera, microphone and speaker, while discussing the meaning of the firm’s theme this year: “AI for All.”

Lee Young-hee, president of the global marketing center for Samsung's device experience division, also told The Korea Herald that she is confident in the company’s SmartThings smart home platform that connects a wide range of Samsung home appliances through the internet of things providing an advanced AI experience.