Perfectionism ties together Park Seo-bo, Louis Vuitton: official

A relentless pursuit of perfection is what identifies Park Seo-bo and Louis Vuitton, said Lee Yoo-jin, executive director of the Parkseobo Foundation, on Wednesday as the French luxury house launched a collaboration with the prominent Korean artist at the Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul.

“We were just amazed to witness the sheer attention to detail by the fashion house,” Lee said in an interview with The Korea Herald. “That attitude isn’t far different from Park’s when he used to go into isolation for at least three years whenever starting to work on something.”

Park, one of the Korean artists who pioneered dansaekhwa, or monochrome paintings, was the first Korean artist to present a collaboration with Louis Vuitton in 2022 when he was one of the artists given the Capucines bag as his blank canvas. The current collaboration is the second since the 2019 launch of the Artycapusines collection, an annual project drawing in artists around the world. Park died in 2023.

Behind this year’s collaboration is Park Ji-hwan, the late Park’s grandson, who as creative director spearheaded efforts to present what Louis Vuitton labels as the Fall for the spring-summer 2025 collection. The ready-to-wear collection spans bags, suits, blazers, jackets, shoes and leather goods.