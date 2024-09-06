S. Korea to freeze health insurance premiums for 2nd year in 2025

South Korea will keep next year's state health insurance premiums unchanged for a second straight year in an effort to help ease people's financial burdens, the health ministry said Friday.

Under the plan, the health insurance premium rate will remain unchanged at 7.09 percent in 2025, marking the first time the government has implemented a two-year freeze in the insurance scheme.

The government also froze the rate last year.

Previously, the government has raised health insurance premiums on an annual basis, with the exception of three occasions in 2009, 2017 and 2024.

The ministry said it acknowledged the need for a rate increase to accommodate spending for medical reform but considered high inflation and interest rates to alleviate subscribers' economic burdens.

By law, South Koreans are required to join the insurance scheme, and foreigners living in South Korea can also subscribe to it.

The reserves for the insurance scheme came in at 27 trillion won (US$20 billion) as of end-July, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)