13th Swedish Film Festival opens Sept. 10 in Seoul, Busan, Incheon, Daegu

13th Swedish Film Festival opens Sept. 10 in Seoul, Busan, Incheon, DaeguBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Sept. 6, 2024 - 18:31
The 13th Swedish Film Festival will open on Sept. 10 and take place in Seoul, Busan, Incheon and Daegu until Sept. 29.
This annual film festival aims to introduce the latest Swedish films as well as shed light on the creativity of Swedish creators and their introspection through films.
The 13th edition of the festival will look into the definition of “community” and “individual” through movies, according to the event organizer.
The festival will kick off at Seoul’s independent film theater Arthouse Momo on Sept. 10 and take place there until Sept. 16. Screenings will also take place at Cinematheque Busan from Sept. 12 to 16, at Incheon’s Cinespace Juan from Sept. 12 to 15 and at Daegu CGV from Sept. 26 to 29. Tickets are priced at 1,000 won.
The festival will screen a total of nine films, five of which haven’t been released in Korea yet.
“Bullets,” a thriller by Peter Pontikis, has been selected to open the festival. The movie delivers a story of an immigrant family in Sweden from a 12-year-old boy’s point of view.
Other films include “The King” (2023), a documentary film about Carl XVI Gustaf who became the world's youngest king as a nine-month-old after the death of his father, and a sports film entitled “Tigers” (2020), which follows Martin Bengtsson, a promising Swedish football player.
The 2023 comedy-drama “Together 99” revolves around a group of very different individuals who lived in a commune called "Together" in 1975. The movie later shows the changes in their life in 1999.
Another comedy-drama, “Run Uje Run,” which came out in 2020, deals with the autobiographical story of a '90s pop star Uje Brandelius who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The movie was directed by Henrik Schyffert.
The 2018 documentary drama “Becoming Astrid” (2018), the 2019 romance drama “King of Atlantis,” the 2022 fantasy “UFO Sweden” and the 2024 romance drama “Love Will Save Us” will also meet audiences in Korea.
A total of four rounds of talks with the audience will take place during the festival. “Bullets” director Peter Pontikis and “Love Will Save Us” director Patrik Blomberg Book will participate.
For more information and details, visit the festival website.
