13th Swedish Film Festival opens Sept. 10 in Seoul, Busan, Incheon, Daegu

The 13th Swedish Film Festival will open on Sept. 10 and take place in Seoul, Busan, Incheon and Daegu until Sept. 29.

This annual film festival aims to introduce the latest Swedish films as well as shed light on the creativity of Swedish creators and their introspection through films.

The 13th edition of the festival will look into the definition of “community” and “individual” through movies, according to the event organizer.

The festival will kick off at Seoul’s independent film theater Arthouse Momo on Sept. 10 and take place there until Sept. 16. Screenings will also take place at Cinematheque Busan from Sept. 12 to 16, at Incheon’s Cinespace Juan from Sept. 12 to 15 and at Daegu CGV from Sept. 26 to 29. Tickets are priced at 1,000 won.

The festival will screen a total of nine films, five of which haven’t been released in Korea yet.