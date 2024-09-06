HS Hyosung to showcase advanced carbon fiber in US

HS Hyosung Advanced Materials said Friday that it will present new products from its advanced carbon fiber brand, Tansome, at the Composites and Advanced Materials Expo 2024, the largest composites exhibition in the US, which runs from Monday to Thursday.

The exhibition is hosted by the leading composites industry associations, the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering and the American Composites Manufacturers Association.

At the event, HS Hyosung Advanced Materials plans to introduce a new high-strength yarn for high-pressure vessels, which has a higher tensile strength than previous models. The company will also feature its carbon fibers for use in automotive wheels and bicycle frames, and will have a promotional booth dedicated to client meetings and promoting Tansome.

The company emphasized its growing focus on expanding its presence in the US high-pressure vessel market, attributing it to the increased supply of natural gas and the rising demand for compressed natural gas -- or CNG -- vehicles and transportation-related high-pressure vessels in the US.

Additionally, the company expects the carbon fiber market for high-pressure vessels to grow by 16 percent annually from 2024 to 2026, aligning with recent European Commission policies aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions from trucks and buses by 90 percent by 2040.

Tansome, a high-strength carbon fiber developed in 2011, is known for being one-fourth the weight of steel while being more than 10 times stronger. Additionally, the company developed H3065, an ultra-high-strength carbon fiber that is more than 14 times stronger than steel, in 2022. They plan to leverage this fiber to enter the aerospace and aviation sectors.

"Having become a key player in the HS Hyosung Group, HS Hyosung Advanced Materials has been expanding its Jeonju plant (in Korea), which has been operational since 2013 to develop carbon fiber as a future business," a Hyosung official said. "The company is also setting up global production bases in China, Vietnam and other regions to target these markets further."