'Trust me and jump': Police catches child escaping burning factory

A police officer managed to catch an elementary school student who had to jump out of a second-floor window of a burning building, local police said Friday.

According to the Pyeongtaek Police Station, a fire broke out on the third floor of a factory building in Poseung-eup, Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province at 3:58 p.m on Thursday. Police officers evacuated the area but belatedly found the young boy crying for help, stranded on the second floor of the building.

Unable to enter the building already in flames, a police officer shouted to the boy, "Trust me and jump." The officer managed to catch the child who jumped out of the window.

The boy is being treated for smoke inhalation at a nearby hospital. The fire was extinguished by firefighters at 5:36 p.m.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, preliminarily suspecting it to be caused by an electrical short circuit.