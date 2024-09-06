'Trust me and jump': Police catches child escaping burning factory

Most Popular
-
1
[Exclusive] Old Korean Legation building could get historic listing Monday
-
2
Nvidia sell-off drags down Samsung, SK hynix shares
-
3
Tokyo hands in list of Koreans who died in 1945 Japanese ship explosion
-
4
Stigma, criticism follow deepfake victims
-
5
[KH Explains] Marrying your virtual partner? Era of AI companionship dawns
-
6
[HIT Forum] Honing diplomatic skill of businesses
-
7
Workload and low wages push more young police officers and fire fighters to quit
-
8
Frieze, Kiaf Seoul starts off on cautious mode
-
9
[Graphic News] Number of foreign nationals entering Korea to study exceeds 200,000
-
10
[HIT Forum] Strategic lobbying critical for Corporate Korea: top Washington lobbyist
'Trust me and jump': Police catches child escaping burning factoryBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Sept. 6, 2024 - 14:25
A police officer managed to catch an elementary school student who had to jump out of a second-floor window of a burning building, local police said Friday.
According to the Pyeongtaek Police Station, a fire broke out on the third floor of a factory building in Poseung-eup, Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province at 3:58 p.m on Thursday. Police officers evacuated the area but belatedly found the young boy crying for help, stranded on the second floor of the building.
Unable to enter the building already in flames, a police officer shouted to the boy, "Trust me and jump." The officer managed to catch the child who jumped out of the window.
The boy is being treated for smoke inhalation at a nearby hospital. The fire was extinguished by firefighters at 5:36 p.m.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, preliminarily suspecting it to be caused by an electrical short circuit.
More from Headlines
-
Tokyo hands in list of Koreans who died in 1945 Japanese ship explosion
-
Old Korean Legation building could get historic listing Monday
-
Allies brace for NK 'grave provocations' near election