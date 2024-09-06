Park Chan-wook-produced Netflix period flick ‘Uprising’ to be released Oct. 11

Most Popular
Park Chan-wook-produced Netflix period flick ‘Uprising’ to be released Oct. 11By Kim Da-sol
Published : Sept. 6, 2024 - 14:14
Netflix original Korean period film “Uprising” will be released Oct. 11, the global streaming platform confirmed Friday.
“Uprising,” directed by Kim Sang-man (“Midnight FM”), gained attention as award-winning director Park Chan-wook’s first-ever project with Netflix. Park has participated as a co-screenwriter and producer.
“I’ve been writing the screenplay (for this project) for a long time and completed it in 2019. Because it’s a period martial arts flick, it required a certain level of investment. I worked well in that regard with Netflix," Park said during a roundtable discussion with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in June last year.
The star-studded period film features Gang Dong-won in the role of Cheon-young, Jong-ryeo’s (Park Jung-min) servant with exceptional swordsmanship skills. Set in the Joseon era, Cheon-young later becomes a military officer in King Seonjo’s (Cha Seung-won) army, wanting to confront his destiny. Later, Cheon-young encounters Jong-ryeo, developing their friendship, which transcends their social positions.
Actor Kim Shin-rok of 2021 Netflix series “Hellbound” will appear as a loyal soldier, Beom-dong, who is led by aristocrat-turned-army leader Kim Ja-ryoung (Jin Seon-kyu). Jung Sung-il from 2022 Netflix series “The Glory” plays a Japanese soldier, Kenshin, who notices Cheon-young’s talent and skills in fighting.
“Uprising” will open the 29th Busan International Film Festival on Oct. 2, the first time a streaming platform movie will open Asia’s largest film festival.
