    [Exclusive] Old Korean Legation building could get historic listing Monday

    Nvidia sell-off drags down Samsung, SK hynix shares

    Tokyo hands in list of Koreans who died in 1945 Japanese ship explosion

    Stigma, criticism follow deepfake victims

    [KH Explains] Marrying your virtual partner? Era of AI companionship dawns

    [HIT Forum] Honing diplomatic skill of businesses

    Workload and low wages push more young police officers and fire fighters to quit

    Frieze, Kiaf Seoul starts off on cautious mode

    [Graphic News] Number of foreign nationals entering Korea to study exceeds 200,000

    [HIT Forum] Strategic lobbying critical for Corporate Korea: top Washington lobbyist

지나쌤

Park Chan-wook-produced Netflix period flick ‘Uprising’ to be released Oct. 11

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Sept. 6, 2024 - 14:14

    • Link copied

Poster of “Uprising.” (Netflix) Poster of “Uprising.” (Netflix)

Netflix original Korean period film “Uprising” will be released Oct. 11, the global streaming platform confirmed Friday.

“Uprising,” directed by Kim Sang-man (“Midnight FM”), gained attention as award-winning director Park Chan-wook’s first-ever project with Netflix. Park has participated as a co-screenwriter and producer.

“I’ve been writing the screenplay (for this project) for a long time and completed it in 2019. Because it’s a period martial arts flick, it required a certain level of investment. I worked well in that regard with Netflix," Park said during a roundtable discussion with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in June last year.

The star-studded period film features Gang Dong-won in the role of Cheon-young, Jong-ryeo’s (Park Jung-min) servant with exceptional swordsmanship skills. Set in the Joseon era, Cheon-young later becomes a military officer in King Seonjo’s (Cha Seung-won) army, wanting to confront his destiny. Later, Cheon-young encounters Jong-ryeo, developing their friendship, which transcends their social positions.

Actor Kim Shin-rok of 2021 Netflix series “Hellbound” will appear as a loyal soldier, Beom-dong, who is led by aristocrat-turned-army leader Kim Ja-ryoung (Jin Seon-kyu). Jung Sung-il from 2022 Netflix series “The Glory” plays a Japanese soldier, Kenshin, who notices Cheon-young’s talent and skills in fighting.

“Uprising” will open the 29th Busan International Film Festival on Oct. 2, the first time a streaming platform movie will open Asia’s largest film festival.

