Prosecution committee to review whether to indict first lady over Dior bag acceptance

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) and Kim Keon-hee are seen at a dinner he hosted for South Korean Olympians at the Paris Olympics at Shilla Seoul on Aug.22. (Yonhap)

The Supreme Prosecutors Office's investigation review committee is set to deliberate Friday on whether first lady Kim Keon Hee should be indicted for accepting a luxury handbag from a Korean American pastor.

The panel, comprising 15 outside experts, was scheduled to meet at the top prosecutors office at 2 p.m. to review the first lady's case involving allegations that she illegally received a Dior handbag worth 3 million won ($2,248) and other expensive gifts from pastor Choi Jae-young in 2022.

Following a four-month inquiry, an investigative team of prosecutors recently decided to drop graft, bribery and other charges against the first lady, concluding that the gifts were not related to President Yoon Suk Yeol's official duties.

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok later decided to refer the case to the investigative review committee, citing the need to ensure fairness in the investigation's outcome.

The prosecution team responsible for the investigation will explain the reasons behind their conclusion during the afternoon session. The first lady's lawyer is also scheduled to attend to present her defense.

The Korean American pastor has repeatedly requested to attend the session, but it remains unclear whether he will be allowed.

Choi has insisted that the gifts were given to the first lady in hopes of obtaining administrative favors or securing meetings to request such favors.

The panel's conclusion is expected to come out late Friday. Prosecutors are required to respect the panel's decision, but they are not obligated to comply with it.

Prosecutors seek outside experts' opinions on investigative matters through the review committee, and politically sensitive investigations have often been referred to the panel to ensure impartiality. (Yonhap)