[What to attend] 'The Golden Chaos Club,' 'Hadestown,' 'Yujin and Yujin'By Park Ga-young
Published : Sept. 7, 2024 - 16:00
Though many want to spend more time outdoors as the summer heat subsides this month, be sure not to miss these musical productions that are closing soon.
"The Golden Chaos Club" offers a fun and entertaining experience, while "Hadestown" captivates audiences of all ages with its powerful music. "Yujin and Yujin" explores the healing process and offers hope for those facing trauma.
The Golden Chaos Club: A fun show on forbidden things
"The Golden Chaos Club" takes place in the 18th century, when the king promoted austerity, banning activities that he believed disturbed people's minds, such as drinking and reading certain books. In response, people created spaces where they could indulge in these forbidden pleasures. Storytellers secretly visited women's quarters to entertain them with tales. These spaces, just like the Golden Chaos Club, were places where societal roles and norms were disrupted, and people gathered to enjoy various pleasures.
The Seoul Performing Arts Company's interactive musical production stands out due to the palpable passion and energy exuded by its actors -- even before the curtain rises. The actors give out tea outside the venue to those who bring their cups before the performance begins. The musical's diverse soundscape, which seamlessly blends DJ music with traditional Korean elements, further enhances the immersive experience.
"The Golden Chaos Club" runs at the National Theater of Korea until Sept. 28. Ticket prices range from 60,000 won ($44.89) to 70,000 won, but various discounts apply, including a 20 percent discount for foreign ID holders.
Hadestown: A Greek myth wears magical music
When the musical "Hadestown," the winner of eight awards at the 73rd Tony Awards in 2019, including Best Musical, finally came to Korea in 2021, it was during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. That did not stop the well-made musical combined with the best Korean talents from grabbing the audience's attention.
"Hadestown" tells a version of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. In "Hadestown," Orpheus is a poor singer-songwriter and Eurydice is a young girl who goes to work in Hadestown to escape poverty and the cold.
For this second run, the Korean production features Park Kang-hyun, Kim Min-seok and Zo Hyung-gyun as Orpheus, and the Greek god and narrator is performed by seasoned actors Kang Hong-seok and Choi Jae-rim as well as Choi Jung-won. Eurydice is portrayed by emerging stars Kim Soo-ha and Kim Hwan-hee.
Hadestown runs until Oct. 6 at Charlotte Theater in Seoul before moving to Dream Theater in Busan from Oct. 18 to Nov. 3.
Yujin and Yujin: A deeply resonating story
The musical “Yujin and Yujin” offers a simple stage setting, featuring only two actors -- Big Yujin and Little Yujin. Based on the 2004 novel of the same title by Lee Geum-yi, the story follows two middle school girls who were sexually abused in the same kindergarten, and their different journeys to work through their trauma. The author was inspired by her daughter who also experienced sexual abuse when she was in the first grade of elementary school.
“I wanted to write a story about recovering one's daily life so that when my daughter faces new challenges or the old scar resurfaces, she learns how to recover,” Lee told The Korea Herald in an interview earlier this year.
While it is rare to see a two-person stage musical featuring two women become successful, “Yujin and Yujin” resonates deeply with the audience through its genuine story.
Just like the book, the musical adaptation is centered on the monologue and conversation between the two, but the actors assume versatile roles, embodying characters that include their mothers, boyfriends and friends.
“Yujin and Yujin” runs until Sept. 22 at Link Arts Center Dream in Daehak-ro, Seoul.
