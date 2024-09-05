[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo offers Teenieping-themed package

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, is collaborating with hit animation “Catch! Teenieping.”

The “Teenieping Adventure” package offers a one-night stay with breakfast at the hotel restaurant, Demeter, for three guests, an animation character-themed suitcase with a name tag, tickets to the nearby “Catch! Teenieping” theme park and access to the hotel swimming pool and fitness center.

The promotion is priced from 249,000 won.

The Plaza launches raffle promotion

The Plaza in Jung-gu, central Seoul, presents a promotion with a special raffle event during Chuseok.

The “Lucky Holiday” promotion includes a one-night stay in the hotel’s deluxe room and a scratch-off card.

Guests can win a one-night stay voucher at The Plaza, dining passes to the hotel’s restaurant Seven Square for two people, Americano at the hotel’s bakery Boulangerie or The Plaza’s signature merchandise, including hand cream, socks or a car diffuser.

Priced from 270,000 won, the package can be reserved now for stays from Sept. 13 to 20.

Maison Glad Jeju collaborates with Odujej

Maison Glad Jeju, located in northern Jeju Island, presents the “Glad Atelier” package in collaboration with Odujej, a merchandise brand unique to the island, until Oct. 31.

The promotion offers a one-night stay with a coloring book and crayon set.

Guests can color and enjoy five of Jeju’s iconic views, featuring tangerines, sand, the ocean, “gotjawal” -- meaning a forest bush -- and scoria.

The Glad Atelier promotion is priced from 130,000 won.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents Chuseok gift package

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, celebrates Chuseok this year with a range of gift sets.

The gift sets include a range of premium Korean beef options, natural pine mushrooms and a fruit gift box. Prices for the gift packages vary from 180,000 won to 825,000 won.

Guests can pick up the gift set at the hotel until Sept. 13. Reservations are available until Sept. 9.

Legoland Korea Resort launches autumn season pass

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, offers season passses for the fall.

The pass, available from Sept. 13 to Nov. 10, allows guests to enjoy the theme park without reservations.

Visitors, especially children, can also enjoy “Monster Quest” and participate in a dance party and other Halloween-themed programs. Free gifts are awarded to participants who complete special objectives.

The theme park also offers the opportunity to enjoy some well-known traditional Korean games, including yutnori, jegichagi, tuho and more during Chuseok.