[Well-curated] Create custom cases, attend an art salon and play 'the floor is lava'

A couple looks as smartphone case designs on display at The Hyundai Seoul's Casetify in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Customize smartphone cases at Casetify

Buying new accessories for and decorating your smartphone might be some of the easiest ways to refresh your look nowadays.

Though there are many unmanned stores and pop-up shops featuring smartphone-themed merchandise, pay a visit to Casetify to customize your phone covers with the inspiration-filled designs.

Located at the second basement floor of The Hyundai Seoul -- the biggest department store in Yeongdeungpo-gu, western Seoul, Casetify displays a wide range of smartphone cases on its white-colored wall.

It is also the first store that visitors will encounter when walking from Yeouido Station’s Exit No. 3.

Should you have a specific look in mind, Casetify will help customize and apply the designs to a case matched to your smartphone model.

As customization often takes 30 to 50 minutes, those who prefer not to wait can head over to the separate section displaying phone cases that are available right away.

In addition to the wide variety of cases, visitors can also explore a range of colorful wrist straps, phone grips and other smartphone accessories as well.

The store has collaborated with popular Instagram artists, K-pop stars, hit anime characters and series, quenching fans’ thirst to purchase something that is both unique and shows off their personal tastes or what they love.

Casetify also has an ongoing event called Korea Selection, which showcases their interpretation of Korean cities and food.