[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Sept. 6, 2024 - 09:00

    • Link copied

“Lim Young Woong: Im Hero the Stadium”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 28

Documentary

Directed by Jung Hyun-cheol, Jo Woo-young

South Korean hit trot singer Lim Young-woong's two concerts in May that attracted a combined 100,000 people at Seoul World Cup Stadium come to the big screen.

“Alien: Romulus”

(US)

Opened Aug. 14

Horror/Sci-fi

Directed by Fede Alvarez

Set in 2142, a group of young space colonizers go on an adventure and land in a derelict space station, only to face the most terrifying life-form in the universe while scavenging the deep ends of a closed-down space station.

“Victory”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 14

Drama

Directed by Park Beom-su

Likable and passionate high schooler Pil-sun (Lee Hye-ri) teams up with her best friend Mina (Park Se-wan) to create a cheerleading group to gain access to the dance room at school.

“Pilot”

(South Korea)

Opened July 31

Comedy

Directed by Kim Han-gyeol

Fired from his job and divorced by his wife, pilot Han Jung-woo (Jo Jung-suk) finds himself searching for a new job. Out of desperation, he disguises himself as a woman to get a position at Han Air, a company seeking a female pilot.

