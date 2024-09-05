Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this week
Published : Sept. 6, 2024 - 09:00
“Lim Young Woong: Im Hero the Stadium”
(South Korea)
Opened Aug. 28
Documentary
Directed by Jung Hyun-cheol, Jo Woo-young
South Korean hit trot singer Lim Young-woong's two concerts in May that attracted a combined 100,000 people at Seoul World Cup Stadium come to the big screen.
“Alien: Romulus”
(US)
Opened Aug. 14
Horror/Sci-fi
Directed by Fede Alvarez
Set in 2142, a group of young space colonizers go on an adventure and land in a derelict space station, only to face the most terrifying life-form in the universe while scavenging the deep ends of a closed-down space station.
“Victory”
(South Korea)
Opened Aug. 14
Drama
Directed by Park Beom-su
Likable and passionate high schooler Pil-sun (Lee Hye-ri) teams up with her best friend Mina (Park Se-wan) to create a cheerleading group to gain access to the dance room at school.
“Pilot”
(South Korea)
Opened July 31
Comedy
Directed by Kim Han-gyeol
Fired from his job and divorced by his wife, pilot Han Jung-woo (Jo Jung-suk) finds himself searching for a new job. Out of desperation, he disguises himself as a woman to get a position at Han Air, a company seeking a female pilot.
