[Herald Interview] LG's Oh Hye-won's perseverance pays off with digital canvas

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon administration proposes 1st hike in pension charges in 27 years to slow fund depletion
-
2
Nvidia sell-off drags down Samsung, SK hynix shares
-
3
[KH Explains] Marrying your virtual partner? Era of AI companionship dawns
-
4
Stigma, criticism follows deepfake victims
-
5
[Exclusive] Old Korean Legation building could get historic listing Monday
-
6
Leaders of S. Korea, New Zealand vow to elevate ties
-
7
Workload and low wages push more young police officers and fire fighters to quit
-
8
Frieze, Kiaf Seoul starts off on cautious mode
-
9
[Kim Seong-kon] No more specter of Marx hovering over Korea
-
10
Ex-N. Korean diplomat in Cuba proposes paths to regime collapse from within
[Herald Interview] LG's Oh Hye-won's perseverance pays off with digital canvasBy Park Yuna
Published : Sept. 5, 2024 - 17:21
It takes time when you strive to change people’s long-standing perceptions. Oh Hye-won, vice president of the brand communication division at LG Home Entertainment, is starting to see progress after years of trying to redefine art canvases with OLED TVs.
LG OLED has collaborated with over 30 globally established artists, including Anish Kapoor, Barry X Ball, Damien Hirst, Sir John Akomfrah, Kevin McCoy, Kim Whan-ki and Suh Se-ok.
LG OLED has joined Frieze Seoul as the headline partner since last year, seizing the “perfect opportunity” to herald its art initiative and promote media art created with the company’s technology at the global art fair where art lovers across the globe gather.
The first project shown at Frieze Seoul last year was a collaboration with the Whanki Foundation to shed light on Korea’s late modern art pioneer Kim Whan-ki, which was a “groundbreaking” project for her that paved a way to expand Kim’s art world to the digital realm.
“When we offered the foundation that we wanted to reinterpret Kim’s paintings on a digital canvas, it took time to persuade the foundation and get approval to re-create them with the new media,” she said. "The copyright issue for new works was also a sensitive issue."
The exhibition presented 12 of the artist’s original paintings and five media works using the LG OLED digital canvas.
“Thankfully, the foundation agreed to re-create the digital canvas and the copyright for the new works is given to the foundation as well as Verseday and Je Baak who re-created the works,” she said. "It was the first exhibition of the kind for the foundation that gave recognition to media art creators."
For the third edition of Frieze Seoul this year, the company unveiled the “Suh Se Ok X LG OLED: Reimagined by Suh Do Ho, Shaped by Suh Eul Ho” exhibition in collaboration with the late artist Suh Se-ok’s two sons, architect Suh Eul-ho and and artist Suh Do-ho. The exhibition is on view through Saturday at Frieze Seoul at Coex.
What Oh ultimately hopes for is to have an LG OLED art museum dedicated to art created with digital canvas.
“I hope the time will come when we see TV screens as a new canvas at a gallery or museum, not just at electronics retail shops,” she said.
More from Headlines
-
Honing diplomatic skill of businesses
-
Old Korean Legation building could get historic listing Monday
-
Allies brace for NK 'grave provocations' near election