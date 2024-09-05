[Herald Interview] LG's Oh Hye-won's perseverance pays off with digital canvas

It takes time when you strive to change people’s long-standing perceptions. Oh Hye-won, vice president of the brand communication division at LG Home Entertainment, is starting to see progress after years of trying to redefine art canvases with OLED TVs.

LG OLED has collaborated with over 30 globally established artists, including Anish Kapoor, Barry X Ball, Damien Hirst, Sir John Akomfrah, Kevin McCoy, Kim Whan-ki and Suh Se-ok.

LG OLED has joined Frieze Seoul as the headline partner since last year, seizing the “perfect opportunity” to herald its art initiative and promote media art created with the company’s technology at the global art fair where art lovers across the globe gather.

The first project shown at Frieze Seoul last year was a collaboration with the Whanki Foundation to shed light on Korea’s late modern art pioneer Kim Whan-ki, which was a “groundbreaking” project for her that paved a way to expand Kim’s art world to the digital realm.

“When we offered the foundation that we wanted to reinterpret Kim’s paintings on a digital canvas, it took time to persuade the foundation and get approval to re-create them with the new media,” she said. "The copyright issue for new works was also a sensitive issue."

The exhibition presented 12 of the artist’s original paintings and five media works using the LG OLED digital canvas.

“Thankfully, the foundation agreed to re-create the digital canvas and the copyright for the new works is given to the foundation as well as Verseday and Je Baak who re-created the works,” she said. "It was the first exhibition of the kind for the foundation that gave recognition to media art creators."