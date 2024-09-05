Suh Se-ok's pioneering spirit revived through LG OLEDs

An installation view of “Suh Se Ok X LG OLED: Reimagined by Suh Do Ho, Shaped by Suh Eul Ho” shown at Frieze Seoul 2024 at Coex (Courtesy of LG OLED) An installation view of “Suh Se Ok X LG OLED: Reimagined by Suh Do Ho, Shaped by Suh Eul Ho” shown at Frieze Seoul 2024 at Coex (Courtesy of LG OLED)

The work of Suh Se-ok, a late pioneer of modern Korean ink painting, has been re-created as media art for the third edition of Frieze Seoul in the LG OLED lounge. The re-creation was made possible through collaboration between LG OLED and the late artist's two sons: artist Suh Do-ho and architect Suh Eul-ho. The exhibition “Suh Se Ok X LG OLED: Reimagined by Suh Do Ho, Shaped by Suh Eul Ho” – which will be shown during Frieze Seoul at Coex until Saturday -- shows media works created by Suh Do-ho using LG’s transparent OLED TV displays. “It was an opportunity for us to deeply study the artist Suh Se-ok’s philosophy -- not just as our father but as an artist,” Suh Eul-ho told The Korea Herald on the project. “He explored Korean ink painting quite progressively and this is another progressive attempt by our generation to create his work in media art using a brand new technology.”

An architect, Suh Eul-ho oversaw the exhibition’s spatial design and arranged the space allowing visitors to get an expansive view of the entire exhibition. Shown as media artwork are seven of the elder Suh’s original paintings, including: “Joyful rain,” “Person” and “Dancing People.” The exhibition marks the first presentation of media art created using LG OLED TV, a newly launched wireless OLED TV display. LG OLED is the official headline partner of Frieze Seoul as part of the LG OLED art initiative. The late Suh’s brush comes alive on a transparent OLED TV panel, painting a group of people holding hands, standing shoulder to shoulder. The artist was a pioneer of Korean modern art, delving into ink lines and dots, exploring the space between the figurative and the abstract. His works are influenced by literati painting, a painting genre that flourished among scholars in the Joseon era. “Witnessing the moment the LG OLED screen became transparent, it felt as if a two-dimensional picture was transformed into a three-dimensional space, revealing the space behind the painting that had been invisible for several thousands of years,” said Suh Do-ho, who is a leading contemporary artist.

Footage of artist Suh Se-ok painting in ink is part of the exhibition “Suh Se Ok X LG OLED: Reimagined by Suh Do Ho, Shaped by Suh Eul Ho.” (Courtesy of LG OLED) Footage of artist Suh Se-ok painting in ink is part of the exhibition “Suh Se Ok X LG OLED: Reimagined by Suh Do Ho, Shaped by Suh Eul Ho.” (Courtesy of LG OLED)