Construction of new Namsan gondola lift to finish 2026

Each lift to take up to 10 people from Myeongdong Station to Namsan in 5 mins

By Lee Jung-joo

Published : Sept. 5, 2024 - 15:54

    • Link copied

This rendered image shows gondola lifts operating its 832-meter-long route from Myeongdong Station to Namsan Yejang Park located on top of Namsan. (Seoul Metropolitan Government) This rendered image shows gondola lifts operating its 832-meter-long route from Myeongdong Station to Namsan Yejang Park located on top of Namsan. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Thursday that it will officially begin construction for the "Namsan Gondola," a five-minute gondola lift route from Myeongdong Station to the top of Namsan by spring 2026.

During the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, the city government said it will officially begin constructing its 832-meter-long gondola lift route from November this year. Once completed, each gondola lift will take passengers from Myeongdong Station to Namsan Yejang Park located on the top of Namsan.

According to the city government, up to 25 gondola lifts will be in operation every hour. Each gondola lift will be able to carry up to 10 passengers and will also be big enough to take passengers in wheelchairs or strollers.

Since Namsan closed off accessibility for tour buses in 2021, visitors had to take a cable car from Jung-gu, central Seoul or ride a public bus to reach the top of Namsan. With the construction of the gondola lift route, the city government anticipates accessibility to be improved for its visitors.

After finishing construction around the end of November in 2025, the city government added that it would conduct trial runs until the first half of 2026 before officially opening to the public in spring 2026.

“Once the gondola lifts begin operation, the city government expects that the vitality, vibrancy, attractiveness and competitiveness of Namsan will all improve at a tremendous pace in the near future,” said Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon during Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony. “The installation of the gondola lifts will be remembered by future generations as a breakthrough in revitalizing Namsan.”

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon delivers his speech during Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon delivers his speech during Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of "Namsan Gondola" at Namsan Yejang Park in Jung-gu, central Seoul. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

