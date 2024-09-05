Korea to mandate better disclosure of veterinary fees

Veterinary clinics will be required to disclose information on the cost of a wider range of treatments starting next year.

After pet owners in Korea have complained about unexpectedly hefty bills from vet visits due to a lack of transparency, clinics have been required since January to disclose the costs of 12 veterinary services.

This requirement will be expanded to 20 services starting Jan. 1 of next year, the government announced on Thursday.

The eight new additions include computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and preventive measures for heartworm and external parasites.

The service cost information must be prominently displayed where consumers can easily find it, such as at the hospital reception desk or on the hospital’s website.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs stated that the new requirement aims to ensure pet owners’ right to have information on available treatment options.

“In the future, we expect that pet owners will be able to make rational choices by easily comparing the costs of each treatment,” said Park Jeong-hoon, an official from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

“We will continue to implement various system improvements to enhance the quality of animal medical care and improve animal welfare.”

According to KB Financial Group’s Korean Pet Report 2023 released in May, there are about 11.5 million pet owners in Korea, about 20 percent of the nation’s total population.