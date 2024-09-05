Day6 to become 1st Korean band to perform at Gocheok Sky Dome

Korean band Day6 is set to become the first Korean band to hold a standalone concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome, the largest dome venue in Seoul, which can accommodate around 25,000 people.

JYP Entertainment announced Wednesday that it is currently planning for the band’s show near the year-end to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary.

Specific details of the concert will soon be announced, according to the agency.

Day6, a Korean pop rock band consisting of guitarists Sungjin and Young K, keyboardist Wonpil and drummer Do-woon, debuted in 2015.

The band has numerous hit singles including “Letting go,” “You Were Beautiful,” “Time of Our Life” and “Welcome to the Show.”

Their latest concert, which took place in December last year, was their first full-group performance in four years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the band's mandatory military service hiatus of over two years.

Day6’s most recent single, “Melt Down,” released on Monday, topped major local charts such as Melon’s Top100 and Hot100 within just three hours of its release.

The band is also embarking on its third world tour, “Forever Young,” this month, starting with a three-day concert at the Inspire Arena in Incheon from Sept. 20-22.