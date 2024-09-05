[KH Explains] Is Hyundai’s bet on extended-range EVs a future-proof strategy?

Hyundai Motor Company's dedicated E-GMP platform electric vehicles, from left: the Ioniq 6 sedan, Ioniq 5 sport utility vehicle, Ioniq 5 N performance model (Hyundai Motor Group) Hyundai Motor Company's dedicated E-GMP platform electric vehicles, from left: the Ioniq 6 sedan, Ioniq 5 sport utility vehicle, Ioniq 5 N performance model (Hyundai Motor Group)

In the race toward electrification, the auto industry has seen a dizzying array of electric vehicle types, from battery electric vehicles to hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and fuel-cell electric vehicles. Now, Hyundai Motor is adding another contender to the crowded mix -- extended-range electric vehicles, or EREVs. Announced on Aug. 28 during the company's CEO Investor Day, Hyundai plans to introduce these new vehicles to the North American and Chinese markets by 2027. What exactly are EREVs? EREVs are primarily powered by electricity but come with a gas-powered twist -- an internal combustion engine to extend the range. Unlike traditional hybrids, where an engine can directly drive the wheels, EREVs use their engine purely as a generator. This engine recharges the battery, extending the driving range without relying on gasoline to power the wheels -- essentially an EV with a back-up generator. Hyundai is positioning EREVs as a solution for regions with expansive geographies such as China and the US, where long-distance travel on a single charge is a significant concern.

Hyundai Motor Company CEO Jang Jae-hoon announces the launch of extended-range EVs in North American and Chinese markets by 2027 during the company's CEO Investor Day on Aug. 28. (Hyundai Motor Group) Hyundai Motor Company CEO Jang Jae-hoon announces the launch of extended-range EVs in North American and Chinese markets by 2027 during the company's CEO Investor Day on Aug. 28. (Hyundai Motor Group)

“EREVs, which do not rely on direct engine power, could be classified as eco-friendly vehicles under North American standards, offering us a strategic advantage in meeting stringent greenhouse gas regulations,” said Hyundai Motor Company CEO Jang Jae-hoon during the announcement. Hyundai plans to begin mass production of EREVs in North America and China by late 2026, with sales kicking off in 2027. The company initially targets the North American market with mid-size SUVs, including models like the Hyundai Santa Fe and Genesis brand vehicles, and aims for annual sales of over 80,000 units. In China, Hyundai plans to introduce EREV versions of smaller SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson, with a target of 30,000 units per year. Can EREVs bridge the gap to full electrification? The big question is whether EREVs will attract a broad enough customer base to serve as a meaningful bridge to full electrification or if they will cater only to a niche market that prioritizes long-range driving. Hyundai seems to be positioning EREVs as a transitional technology, particularly for consumers in regions with vast landscapes where charging infrastructure may be sparse. While EREVs offer a compelling solution for range anxiety -- a common issue with battery EVs -- they are not intended to replace full EVs in the long run. The technology is complex, and its success will depend on whether Hyundai can make EREVs appealing and cost-competitive enough to carve out a significant market share. The promises of EREVs Hyundai is aiming for a range of over 900 kilometers on a full charge with its EREVs. “EREVs have been around for over a decade, with GM’s Chevrolet Volt making an early debut in the 2010s. However, sales were limited due to a lack of demand for electrified vehicles at the time. But more recently, Chinese automakers like Li Auto have found success with EREVs, selling 380,000 units in 2023 alone,” said automotive analyst Kim Sung-rae from Hanwha Investment & Securities. Li Auto, a pioneer in the EREV market, launched its first EREV sport utility vehicle, the Li One, in 2019, followed by models like the L9, L8, and L7. The success of these models indicates a growing interest in EREVs, particularly in China, where large distances make range extension particularly valuable.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, made by Ram Trucks under Stellantis North America, is a range-extended electric vehicle boasting an 1110-kilometer total range, combining a 227-kilometer all-electric capability with a gasoline engine acting as a generator for extended journeys. (Stellantis North America) The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, made by Ram Trucks under Stellantis North America, is a range-extended electric vehicle boasting an 1110-kilometer total range, combining a 227-kilometer all-electric capability with a gasoline engine acting as a generator for extended journeys. (Stellantis North America)