[Korea Quiz] Banknotes

By Shin Ji-hye

Published : Sept. 5, 2024 - 13:37

Find the answer at the bottom.

Portraits of people featured on a country’s banknotes are a reflection of the country's pride, identity and heritage. They often depict prominent figures from the past such as national leaders, scientists, artists or activists who have made significant contributions to the nation’s development.

In South Korea, the banknotes come in four denominations: 1,000, 5,000, 10,000 and 50,000 won. Each features a different historical figure from the Joseon era (1392-1920), in particular the 14th-16th centuries.

Gracing the 1,000-won note, equivalent to around $0.75, is Korean Confucian scholar Yi Hwang (1501-1570). Scholar and philosopher Yi I (1536–1584) is on the 5,000 won note. The two were among the greatest thinkers of the time, well known for their philosophical debates about the fundamental principles of the universe.

The 10,000-won note features King Sejong the Great (1397-1450), one of Korea’s most revered monarchs. Although he is celebrated for his significant contributions to Korean culture, science and governance, King Sejong is best known for creating Hangeul, the Korean alphabet, which made literacy more accessible to the general population. His reign is often considered a golden age in Korean history.

The only woman is featured on the highest denomination 50,000-won: the mother of the 5,000-won note’s Yi I. Shin Saimdang (1504-1551) was a renowned artist, calligrapher and poet.

Answer: (c)

