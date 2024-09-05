Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    What's really going on in ERs?

    What's really going on in ERs?
  2. 2

    Yoo Ah-in sentenced to one year in prison for drug abuse

    Yoo Ah-in sentenced to one year in prison for drug abuse
  3. 3

    Yoon administration proposes 1st hike in pension charges in 27 years to slow fund depletion

    Yoon administration proposes 1st hike in pension charges in 27 years to slow fund depletion
  4. 4

    Inflation falls to 2% target

    Inflation falls to 2% target
  5. 5

    Oct. 1 Armed Forces Day designated as temporary holiday

    Oct. 1 Armed Forces Day designated as temporary holiday
  1. 6

    Ripple CEO slams SEC chair to win back Korean investors

    Ripple CEO slams SEC chair to win back Korean investors
  2. 7

    Nvidia sell-off drags down Samsung, SK hynix shares

    Nvidia sell-off drags down Samsung, SK hynix shares
  3. 8

    Mother of abuse victim thanks perpetrators, urges no punishment

    Mother of abuse victim thanks perpetrators, urges no punishment
  4. 9

    Outgoing Japanese PM to visit Seoul on Friday

    Outgoing Japanese PM to visit Seoul on Friday
  5. 10

    Is Ador moving to isolate Min Hee-jin?

    Is Ador moving to isolate Min Hee-jin?
소아쌤

S. Korean envoy calls for solidarity among NATO, Indo-Pacific partners against cyberthreats

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 5, 2024 - 11:08

    • Link copied

Rhee Dong-yeol, ambassador for international cybersecurity affairs, delivers remarks during the Cyber Champions Summit, a two-day international conference on cyber cooperation held in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday. (The foreign ministry) Rhee Dong-yeol, ambassador for international cybersecurity affairs, delivers remarks during the Cyber Champions Summit, a two-day international conference on cyber cooperation held in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday. (The foreign ministry)

A senior South Korean diplomat has called for joint efforts among the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and in the Indo-Pacific to act against growing cyberthreats, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Rhee Dong-yeol, ambassador for international cybersecurity affairs, made the call during the Cyber Champions Summit held in Australia on Wednesday, as he particularly noted the need to address the spread of misinformation as a key focus for international cooperation against cyberthreats.

Rhee stressed the need for concerted efforts to cement the "digital solidarity" among NATO and its Indo-Pacific partners, according to the ministry.

The CCS was first launched in Lithuania last year as a multilateral conference on cybersecurity and cyberdefense, attended by NATO member states and its major partners.

South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand were among those that took part in this year's gathering. South Korea will host the conference next year. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines