S. Korean envoy calls for solidarity among NATO, Indo-Pacific partners against cyberthreats

Rhee Dong-yeol, ambassador for international cybersecurity affairs, delivers remarks during the Cyber Champions Summit, a two-day international conference on cyber cooperation held in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday. (The foreign ministry)

A senior South Korean diplomat has called for joint efforts among the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and in the Indo-Pacific to act against growing cyberthreats, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Rhee Dong-yeol, ambassador for international cybersecurity affairs, made the call during the Cyber Champions Summit held in Australia on Wednesday, as he particularly noted the need to address the spread of misinformation as a key focus for international cooperation against cyberthreats.

Rhee stressed the need for concerted efforts to cement the "digital solidarity" among NATO and its Indo-Pacific partners, according to the ministry.

The CCS was first launched in Lithuania last year as a multilateral conference on cybersecurity and cyberdefense, attended by NATO member states and its major partners.

South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand were among those that took part in this year's gathering. South Korea will host the conference next year. (Yonhap)