[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈크기, 규모, 강도의 감소〉

1. dwindle [dwíndl] 줄어들다

fizzle, giggle, puddle처럼 -le로 끝나는 단어들은 크기가 작거나 정도가 약한 느낌을 준다. dwindle도 한 예인데, 강도가 점점 약해지거나 수가 점점 줄어드는 것을 의미한다.

Tax revenues will continue to dwindle as more companies go belly up in this economy.

경제 상황 때문에 많은 기업이 도산해서 세수가 계속 줄 것이다.

● 많은 기업이 채용 계획을 미루면서 취업 시장이 계속 위축되고 있다.

The job market continues to dwindle as more companies are putting off recruiting plans.

2. fizzle [fízl] 약해지다, 김새다

탄산음료에 들어 있는 ‘탄산’을 carbonation이라고 하지만 fizz라고 표현할 수도 있다. fizz는 탄산음료를 딸 때 나는 소리를 묘사하는 의성어이며, 예를 들어 ‘이 탄산음료는 탄산이 많다’는 This soda has lots of fizz.처럼 표현할 수 있다. 동사 표현 fizzle out은 ‘김이 빠지다’라는 뜻이지만 비유적으로 ‘흐지부지되다’라는 의미도 지닌다.

Our initial excitement fizzled out over the course of the semester as the lectures became increasingly dull.

학기가 진행되고 강의가 점점 지루해지면서 처음의 흥미가 점차 사라졌다.

● 그 영화에 대한 열풍이 가라앉기도 전에 벌써 속편을 찍기 시작했다.

Even before the buzz for the movie fizzled, shooting for the sequel had started.

3. mitigate [mítəɡèit] 누그러뜨리다, 완화시키다

‘mild하게 만든다’는 뜻에서 유래하여, 주로 부정적인 것을 완화한다는 의미를 지닌다.

Mitigating global warming will require a concentrated effort by and among individuals, companies and countries.

지구온난화를 완화하려면 개인, 기업, 국가 모두 같이 노력해야 한다.

● 빈곤을 완화하려면 일자리 창출이 필요하다.

Job creation is needed to mitigate poverty.

4. placate [plǽkeit] 달래다, 진정시키다

please와 어원이 같은 단어다. ‘받아들이고 인정할 수 있게 한다’는 뜻에서 유래하여, ‘화난 사람을 달래다’, ‘진정시키다’라는 의미로 쓰인다.

To placate the mounting public concern over various food safety issues, the president fired the head of the food and drug administration and the secretary of health and human services.

먹을거리 안전에 대해 국민들의 걱정이 커져가는 것을 완화하기 위해 대통령은 식품의약품안전청장과 보건복지부장관을 경질했다.

● 정부의 주식시장 안정화 정책도 투자자들을 안심시키지는 못했다.

The government’s announcement of measures to stabilize the stock market couldn’t placate investors.

5. slacken [slǽkən] 완화하다, 약해지다

slack+en으로 이뤄진 단어다. slack은 ‘느슨하다’는 의미인 lax가 어원이다. 단단히 조인 것이 느슨해지거나 정도가 낮아지는 것을 표현한다.

Once the rain showed signs of slackening, we covered our heads with our jackets and ran across the lot to our cars.

비가 잦아드는 기미를 보이자 우리는 상의로 머리를 가리고 주차장을 가로질러 차로 달렸다.

● 중국은 경제성장이 완화되더라도 상당 기간 세계 경제 성장의 엔진 역할을 할 것이다.

Even though its economic growth slackens, China will continue to serve as a growth engine for the global economy.

6. taper [téipər] 가늘어지다, 약해지다

taper는 원래 예식 때 쓰는 양초를 의미한다. 끝이 가늘어지는 양초의 모양에 빗대어 점점 약해지거나 시들해지는 것을 표현한다. taper off의 형태로 쓰기도 한다.

Despite a strong box-office performance during its opening weekend, interest in the new action movie quickly tapered due to a string of negative reviews.

새 액션 영화는 개봉 첫 주에 많은 관객을 동원했지만, 부정적인 평가가 잇따르면서 관심이 시들해졌다.

● 넷북 판매가 지난 2년간 급격한 성장을 보인 후 줄어들기 시작했다.

Netbook sales have started to taper off after experiencing sharp growth over the past two years.

7. wane [wéin] 약해지다, 달이 이지러지다

달이 차는 것을 wax, 달이 기우는 것을 wane이라고 한다. wane은 달이 기우는 것처럼 정도가 점점 약해지는 것을 표현할 때도 쓴다.

Most Olympic champions notice a significant wane in their popularity once the general public moves on to the next big sporting event.

대개 올림픽 챔피언들은 국민의 관심이 다음 스포츠 이벤트로 옮겨가면서 자신의 인기가 급격히 사그러드는 것을 알게 된다.

● 언론의 관심이 다른 곳으로 옮겨가고 신종 플루에 대한 공포가 줄고 있지만, 신종 플루는 아직도 세계인의 건강을 위협하고 있다.

Although media attention has gone elsewhere and fear of the swine flu wanes, H1N1 remains a major global health risk.