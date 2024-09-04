[2024 IFA] What to expect from IFA trade show

Samsung Electronics flags are installed near the Messe Berlin, the main venue for the IFA trade show in Berlin in September 2022. (Samsung Electronics) Samsung Electronics flags are installed near the Messe Berlin, the main venue for the IFA trade show in Berlin in September 2022. (Samsung Electronics)

The IFA, Europe’s biggest tech show, is just around the corner. Celebrating an incredible 100 years of the show, it promises to bring the biggest names in tech together to unveil their latest breakthroughs, with South Korean tech rivals Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics among the largest exhibitors. The annual gathering will kick off in Berlin on Friday for a five-day run. This year’s IFA is ready to host more than 2,200 exhibitors and over 182,000 attendees from 139 countries. In line with the Berlin trade show's five key terms -- artificial intelligence, sustainability, connectivity, fitness and digital health -- as well as content creation, the Korean duo, which are among the biggest sponsors of the IFA, will pour resources into promoting their latest appliances to lure European consumers.

LG Electronics' AI home hub, LG ThinQ On (LG Electronics) LG Electronics' AI home hub, LG ThinQ On (LG Electronics)

Enhanced connectivity Samsung and LG will target the European market with their artificial intelligence home solutions, which integrate AI-powered home appliances into a unified system. Samsung will introduce AI home technology that links various home appliances through an AI TV. This technology allows control of smart devices such as appliances, lighting and curtains via the SmartThings hub integrated into the TV. It will also debut various Bespoke AI home appliances, which can be easily managed using everyday language through the enhanced AI voice assistant Bixby. Additionally, the tech giant will unveil Samsung Food Plus, an upgraded version of the Samsung Food service, which is a food-focused platform compatible with Samsung products that utilizes vision AI technology to identify multiple food ingredients in a single photo. LG boasts the industry’s first AI home hub, LG ThinQ On, featuring generative AI. It keeps home appliances and internet of things devices connected around the clock, interacts with users, assesses the current situation and optionally controls various devices. The company plans to showcase multiple scenarios of AI home usage, from morning to night, and will unveil a blueprint for integrating AI home appliances with At Home, a smart home platform company acquired in July.

Samsung Electronics' all-in-one Bespoke AI Combo washer and dryer for Europe (Samsung Electronics) Samsung Electronics' all-in-one Bespoke AI Combo washer and dryer for Europe (Samsung Electronics)

Energy efficiency Energy management is a critical issue in Europe due to supply chain disruptions and challenges with energy supply stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Both Korean tech giants will showcase products emphasizing eco-friendliness and high efficiency. Samsung will feature a sustainability zone highlighting recycled materials used in the Bespoke AI Combo washer and dryer, as well as its efforts to recover electronic waste. It will also display SmartThings’ AI saving mode, which reduces energy use in refrigerators and other devices by 15 percent. Additionally, Samsung will showcase the all-in-one Bespoke AI Combo washer and dryer for Europe, with an 18-kilogram washing capacity and 11-kilogram drying capacity, offering 20 percent greater energy efficiency than the European energy consumption grade A. LG will target the European heating, ventilation and air conditioning market with its new ThermaV R290 Monoblock, a high-efficiency heat pump system using eco-friendly refrigerant. The company’s Therma V air source heat pump provides indoor cooling, heating and hot water by utilizing heat from outside air, reducing carbon emissions compared to traditional fossil fuel boilers and offering excellent energy efficiency. LG will also launch new products with top-tier energy efficiency: The new drum washing machine is about 55 percent more efficient than the A rating and the new dryer is 26 percent more efficient than the A triple plus rating, marking the lowest energy consumption among products available in the European market.

Honor Magic V3 (Honor) Honor Magic V3 (Honor)