S. Korea captain Son Heung-min wants new faces to play with confidence

Son Heung-min, captain of the South Korean men's national football team, speaks at a press conference at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Sept. 4, 2024, the eve of the team's World Cup qualifier against Palestine. (Yonhap)

With the new head coach and a few new faces aboard for South Korea, captain Son Heung-min has a lot to juggle as the Taegeuk Warriors prepare to host Palestine in a World Cup qualifier.

He will have to be the bridge between Hong Myung-bo, about to begin his second stint as the senior men's bench boss, and the rest of the team, while also making sure a handful of youngsters can find their footing. Son also has a crucial on-pitch role as the team's offensive engine.

The 32-year-old said Wednesday he is ready to lead by example and set the tone for his squad.

"I think my job is to set a good example for my teammates to follow, rather than talking too much," Son said at the prematch press conference at Seoul World Cup Stadium, the venue of the Palestine match kicking off at 8 p.m. Thursday. It will be the first Group B match for both teams in the third round of the Asian qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

"If my teammates just do what they have done all along, play with a sense of responsibility and respect for one another, and try to make our fans happy, then we'll be in good shape," Son added.

He has been wearing the armband since 2018, making him the longest-serving captain in South Korean football history. Son said he has never once taken the position for granted, and thanked his teammates for making his job easier.

While he is not much of a talker, Son said he addressed the team Tuesday about how they should approach the upcoming match.

"We have a few new guys here. I understand they could feel a bit awkward and intimidated, and I told them they really shouldn't," Son said. "No matter who joins the national team, they should try to show their colors. And that can help the team as well. So I told them to be themselves and to have confidence."

Son is one of only two players who played for Hong at the 2014 World Cup during Hong's first stint. Asked whether he felt Hong, long known as a disciplinarian type, has softened over the years, Son said, "He's the leader of this team and I don't think he should be soft."

"It's important for him to be himself and bring his charisma to the team. We all understand that and respect that," Son added. "And if we can follow his rules, it will help us on and off the field."

Before Hong was hired as replacement for Jurgen Klinsmann in July, South Korea played their final four matches in the second round of the World Cup qualification under two temporary head coaches. And the circumstances surrounding Hong's appointment have been controversial, too.

Son said outside noise has not affected the team's preparation for the new qualification round.

"Despite the situation, we have held steady and that's what we're supposed to do," Son said. "I think all the players have joined this camp with the right mindset, and I am proud of them as their captain. The most important thing for tomorrow is to win, and I really don't need to say much. If we can all come together as a team, I am sure we will come away with a good result."

With one more appearance, Son will climb to fourth place on the all-time South Korean list with 128 caps, breaking a tie with former left back Lee Young-pyo. Son will then be within eight of the two co-leaders in that category, former striker Cha Bum-kun and the current national team head coach Hong.

Son said he has never been one to pay attention to personal glory and he isn't about to change his ways.

"I only think about what I can do to help bring the best possible results for the team," Son said. "I am honored just to be asked about this, and I am grateful that I keep getting these opportunities to play for the country. Hopefully, we can mark the occasion with a victory tomorrow so that the memory will last a long time."